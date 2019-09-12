An Eau Claire couple face criminal charges after police say they confronted a group of students at North High School while carrying a gun.
Benjamin J. Weinberger, 29, and Tracy L. Gawlitta, 41, both of 1826 Piedmont Road, were each charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Weinberger was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Signature bonds of $1,000 and $500 were set for Weinberger and Gawlitta, respectively.
As conditions of bond, the couple cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or possess firearms.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police officers were sent to the north parking lot at North High School on Friday, Sept. 6, on a report of a man with a gun.
Five students said they were hanging out in the parking lot and playing music when Weinberger and Gawlitta exited a blue house on Piedmont Road and approached them. Both Weinberger and Gawlitta appeared intoxicated.
Weinberger confronted the students about hearing a young girl scream. Weinberger then charged toward one of the students while reaching behind his back. The other students saw Weinberger had a gun. The confrontation ended without incident.
Police met with Weinberger, who said he confronted the students because of ongoing noise issues that weren't being addressed.
Weinberger admitted to having consumed about 10 drinks.
Weinberger allowed officers to enter his residence to retrieve his gun.
A breath test indicated Weinberger had a blood alcohol content of .201.