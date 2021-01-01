Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HOLMSTROM, Michelle A., 43, Chetek, physical abuse of a child and criminal trespass to dwelling Sept. 12, methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping February 2020, failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals Jan. 25, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, 2019, three years of probation, $3,308 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and cannot own or possess animals, or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VUE, Tony C., 26, 320 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 30, 2019, $4,063 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
VANLUVEN, Sarah J., 37, Abbotsford, retail theft Oct. 17, 2019, $453 fine.
MIDDLETON, Nicholas A., 30, Augusta, criminal damage to property July 20, 2019, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 31, 2819 Fourth St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CASELLO, Terri L., 29, 310 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, identity theft and bail jumping Feb. 25, two years of probation, $1,096 fine.
KLOSS III, James E., 34, 2898 N. Valley Road, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 14, $1,664 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
TAYLOR, Ryan K., 39, 3603 Green Dell Court, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 2, 2019, and third-offense drunken driving Dec. 12, 2019, $4,693 fine, 120 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
TSCHIDA, Ronald J., 55, 3019 Leslie Lane, disorderly conduct Oct. 3, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
KING, Branden L., 20, Neillsville, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed knife Sept. 19, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GABUS, Jeremy W., 46, 1828 S. Hastings Way, child abuse April 29, three years of probation, $518 fine.
PINERO, Alexander E., 20, 1426 E. Lexington Blvd., two counts of identity theft March 5, bail jumping March 9, and fourth-degree sexual assault March 17, 2019, four years of probation, $2,007 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
MERRILL, Breanna J., 25, 619 Locust Lane, Altoona, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 8, 2019, $443 fine.
MELSTROM, Anthony G., 21, Glenwood City, retail theft Sept. 5, 2019, $453 fine. Record to be expunged.
GARNER, Grace L.M., 19, 439 Gilbert Ave., hit and run attended vehicle Oct. 19, 2017, $1,212 fine.
Probation revocation
ROBINSON, Jason R., 42, 728 Carol St., possession of burglarious tools Dec. 13, 2018, receiving stolen property Sept. 7, 2018, and theft Aug. 31, 2018, $1,434 fine, 225 days jail.