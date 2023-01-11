Chippewa County
Found guilty
WULF, Douglas W., 62, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 17, $518 fine, 120 days jail.
VINTON, Tyler M., 28, Comstock, retail theft July 15, two counts of bail jumping July 7 and 15, and battery July 7, three years of probation, $2,441 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRIMM, Jacob M., 32, Redgranite, battery June 14, 2021, $443 fine, 90 days jail.
FRY, Jedidiah L., 27, 2722 Pomona Drive, Eau Claire, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 15, 2021, $1,555 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock one year.
LUKEN, Jeremy J., 36, Rice Lake, operating after revocation and resisting or obstructing an officer Feb. 28, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUCKLI, Gregory L., 67, 12748 98th Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 23, one year of probation, $463 fine.
JOHNSON, Donald E., 54, 341 Ferry St., Eau Claire, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 12, 2021, two years of probation, $2,379 fine, six months jail, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
COLEMAN, Ethan S., 28, Rice Lake, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 21, 2021, $1,435 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SWAN, John D., 50, Jim Falls, disorderly conduct March 17, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LABREC, Mitchell W., 29, Cudahy, bail jumping Sept. 7, 2021, $538 fine.
EFFERTZ, Todd A., 60, 5195 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 22, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
MERRITT, Matthew M., 55, Hayward, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Dec. 30, 2019, two years prison, two years of extended supervision.
FORD, Danielle N., 32, 10200 175th St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping April 6, criminal damage to property April 7, take and drive vehicle without consent March 5, and battery Dec. 3, 2021, $1,668 fine, six months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
BIGNELL, Franklin J., 57, Stanley, repeated sexual assault of the same child July 16, 1999, 10 years prison, 10 years of extended supervision, ordered to comply with sex offender registry.
JULIN, Samantha J., 25, Mondovi, resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 28, 2020, $443 fine.
COOK, Charmayne R., 56, 760 River Heights Road, Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 18, 2021, $463 fine.
CASEY, David J., 68, 1218 Ninth St. East, Menomonie, disorderly conduct July 12, $478 fine.
KNOPPS, Joyce A., 57, Ridgeland, possession of methamphetamine July 17, 2021, and take and drive vehicle without consent Sept. 15, 2020, two years of probation, $1,283 fine.
HARTL, David D., 43, Stanley, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver May 7, 2021, four years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JALETTE, Rhys B., 25, 1202 13th Ave. East, Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 1, $478 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MARCH, Faron E., 37, 2804 Edgewood Drive, Menomonie, second-degree recklessly endangering safety July 15, two years of probation, $1,241 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JOHNSON, Kendra C., 24, Poskin, disorderly conduct July 3, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.