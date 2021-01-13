Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RICHARDSON, Bradly J., 28, Medford, possession of methamphetamine July 16, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BERRY, Edwin T., 65, Augusta, battery May 10, 2018, $443 fine.
BORTELS, Arthur A., 38, 727 Rassbach St., disorderly conduct Nov. 16, $543 fine.
GREGORSON, Joseph L., 43, 503 N. High St., Chippewa Falls, battery and resisting an officer May 5, 2019, 18 months of probation, $452 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, restitution to be determined.
ERICKSON, Robert D., 55, 51 Mum Lane, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Sept. 16, and operating after revocation July 22, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 28, 2508 Harvey Drive, Menomonie, criminal damage to property Oct. 4, $543 fine, nine months jail.
LANGEVIN, Andrew H., 42, 1151 Sunset Lane, Altoona, intimidating a victim Sept. 25 and disorderly conduct May 24, three years of probation, $1,161 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WOJCIK, Austin J., 27, 618 S. Barstow St., third-degree sexual assault Aug. 16 and battery April 6, five years of probation, $1,011 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CLARK, Jessy A., 31, Cameron, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Oct. 28, 2019, 18 months of probation, $399 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RUSSO, Lisetta J., 31, 2611 Boardwalk Circle, disorderly conduct Nov. 25, $543 fine.
GULLICKSON, Matthew L., 44, 1934 Crescent Ave., two counts of battery July 3 and 5, $1,086 fine, six months jail.
BLODGETT, Matthew C., 32, 518½ Germania St., bail jumping Oct. 16, 2019, and criminal trespass and disorderly conduct June 18, 2018, one year of probation, $1,439 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
DUSS, Terry L., 59, 859 Kari Drive, intentionally abusing a hazardous substance Aug. 6, $443 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
KILTY-MORGAN, Morgan R., 27, Edgar, bail jumping April 8 and possession of methamphetamine March 16, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TAYLOR, James E., 49, 709 Marshall St., disorderly conduct April 24, 2019, $543 fine.
FOWLER, James E., 46, Columbia Heights, Minn., possession of marijuana Oct. 4, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
GULLICKSON, Matthew L., 44, 1934 Crescent Ave., battery Nov. 5, 2019, $543 fine, six months jail.
TRIPLETT, Raymond L., 31, 123 N. Rural St., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct July 21, 2019, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent May 16, 2019, two counts of obstructing an officer May 25, 2019 and Feb. 19, 2019, and bail jumping Feb. 19, 2019, $2,931 fine, seven months jail.
McGHEE, Jacob J.C., 29, 1208 Crescent Ave., possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery March 8, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Dec. 3, 2018, three years prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,291 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CASTILLO TZOMPAXTLE, Dallas D., 22, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 3, 2018, $571 fine, one year jail.