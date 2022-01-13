Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MERAZ, Sergio J., 37, 429½ Water St., disorderly conduct Sept. 27, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
LENGJAK, Marie-France J.C., 46, 2506 Shale Ledge Road, operating after revocation July 11, $443 fine.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 42, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer May 14, $543 fine.
KRUMENAUER, Kevin L., 50, 811 Enterprise St., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 25, 2019, and Aug. 29, 2019, two years of probation, $736 fine.
JORDAN, Angie L., 43, 3411 Sherwin Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct Oct. 20, $543 fine.
JOHNSON, Kyla K.L., 19, Knapp, possession of cocaine April 25, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MARKO, Seth W., 37, 1920 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, disorderly conduct Jan. 18, $543 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
HUSSEIN, Faisal A., 32, Minneapolis, hit and run attended vehicle April 15, $831 fine.
REVERON, Lisa, 52, 3037 Jupiter Ave., intentionally point firearm at person Oct. 13, $443 fine.
COLELLA, Brandon M., 36, 3280 White Oak Lane, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Sept. 24, $546 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
KAUFMAN, Jeremy P., 21, 4819 Fairfax St., attempted theft Aug. 1, 2018, $453 fine. Record to be expunged.
CLIMER, Heath C., 48, Eau Claire, resisting an officer Jan. 5, 2020, $593 fine.
NITZ, Matthew A., 43, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 15, obstructing an officer Sept. 2 and possession of cocaine June 7, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUNDY, Katie E., 43, Colfax, possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 6, $443 fine.
BEAVERS, Edward C., 53, Eau Claire, operating after revocation March 5, $443 fine.
TAIT, Lucas W., 38, 1828 S. Hastings Way, obstructing an officer May 29, 2020, $443 fine.
DuPONT, Timothy R., 28, 366 Daisy Lane, Altoona, fraudulent use of a credit card Oct. 24 and disorderly conduct Sept. 18, two years of probation, $996 fine.
BRUNNER, Aaron, 27, Durand, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Dec. 1, 2019, two years of probation, $1,061 fine.
MELGAARD, Donald R., 54, 835½ E. Grand Ave., two counts of bail jumping July 17 and Jan. 15, 2021, contempt of court Jan. 5, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 15, 2021, three years of probation, $764 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
RADKE, Jennifer A., 38, 504 Superior St., forgery March 6, 2018, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent March 10, 2018, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 1, 2017, and Aug. 12, 2017, and identity theft Aug. 12, 2017, three years of prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,664 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAMORIE, David C., 38, Minneapolis, second-offense causing injury by drunken driving May 24, 2016, one year jail, $2,942 fine.
HEDLUND, Tyrell W., 19, 527 Maple St., substantial battery May 28, 2020, $540 fine, 176 days jail.
EAGLEMAN, Jonathon M.S., 26, W3450 Highway 37, theft from person Sept. 29, 2019, two counts of bail jumping Sept. 29, 2019, and Sept. 17, 2019, second-offense possession of marijuana Sept. 17, 2019, and intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, battery and resisting an officer Oct. 28, 2018, 30 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,488 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.