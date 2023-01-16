ROBINSON, Alexander D., 29, Eleva, theft Aug. 23, 2019, one year of probation, $567 fine, $200 restitution per month, ordered not to have care or custody of animals.-
HESTEKIN, Jesse A., 40, 2622 Pine View Road, disorderly conduct Sept. 7, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
ANNIS, Jay M., 62, 2820 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker April 8, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
RODRIGUEZ, Paige A., 33, 2511 Golf Road, two counts of criminal damage to property Aug. 21, 2020, and July 20, 2019, and battery and obstructing an officer July 20, 2019, $1,925 fine.
HUMPHREY-MICKELSON, Justin D., 34, Eau Claire, throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker Feb. 25, 2021, 547 days prison, two years of extended supervision, $191 fine.
BRUDER, Kaden D., 25, 102 Vine St., three counts of bail jumping Sept. 18, 2020, and May 20, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 25, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $2,019 fine, $638 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
GEISE, Natasha J., 36, 647½ Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 9, 2021, $1,140 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HERMAN, Brandon S., 41, 21659 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls, hit and run April 4, $851 fine.
FORD, Carla J., 67, Bloomer, possession of narcotic drugs June 22, 2021, 18 months of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.