Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JORDAN, Jeffrey T., 43, 629 Hobart St., criminal damage to property Oct. 16, 18 months of probation, $453 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MARTIN, Charles A., 37, 2405 Skeels Ave., two counts of operating after revocation May 30 and Feb. 26, and two counts of theft Oct. 19, 2019, and June 27, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,399 fine.
MOORE, Daneka L., 23, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, battery Aug. 14, $543 fine, three months jail.
OELBAUM, Sarah B., 35, 866 E. Grand Ave., second-offense drunken driving and possession of marijuana April 1, $1,872 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
MULLINS, Ricky L., 44, Jim Falls, third-offense drunken driving and bail jumping March 4, two years of probation, $2,299 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BRANTNER, Anthony C., 25, 628 Locust Lane, Altoona, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 24, 2019, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
HAZELTON, Tianna N., 23, 2507 Peterson Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia July 30, two counts of bail jumping July 30 and May 3, 2016, and possession of marijuana Nov. 3, 2018, $2,836 fine.
HOIUM, Eric N., 49, 3220 Hidden Place, three counts of attempting to expose a child to harmful material July 1, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, register as a sex offender for 15 years.
LITTLEBEAR, Isaiah, 41, S1064 Winneshiek St., resisting an officer Nov. 27, $443 fine, four days jail.
BUNAI, Jeanne J., 38, N2112 Highway C, Menomonie, cocaine delivery July 25, 2019, bail jumping Jan. 8, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 6, 2018, three years of probation, $1,854 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Christopher L., 36, 16531 N. 56th Ave., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery Oct. 16, 2019, two years of probation, $578 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
REMINGTON, David M., 44, 6909 Curvue Road, disorderly conduct Feb. 17, $443 fine.
REEDY, Joshua L., 27, 1979 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of a shortbarreled rifle or shotgun Aug. 16, 2019, identity theft Aug. 12, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver June 19, 2019, 16 months prison, 53 months extended supervision, $1,564 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
COBERLEY, Darien A., 21, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping and disorderly conduct June 17, $964 fine, five months jail.
STEUDING, David J., 45, 1804½ Rudolph Road, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 25, 2019, six years prison, six years of extended supervision, $316 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 21, Eau Claire, theft and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 16, 2017, $935 fine, four months jail.
FISCHER, Joseph D., 39, 504 Tenth St. West, Altoona, bail jumping Dec. 31, 2017, uttering a forgery Jan. 3, 2018, identity theft Sept. 15, 2017, and two counts of burglary May 1 and July 1, 2017, 30 months prison, five years of extended supervision, $3,993 fine, $3,200 restitution.
DORSEY, James M., 34, 11546 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, theft March 2, 2019, possession of marijuana Feb. 17, 2019, and forgery Aug. 8, 2018, $2,349 fine, nine months jail.