Chippewa County
Found guilty
WALLOWINGBULL, Isaiah J., 31, Hudson, theft Dec. 30, 2021, and disorderly conduct Dec. 31, 2021, two years of probation, $1,356 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BUCHANAN, Blake P., 24, 2022 Wheaton St., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property March 12, 2021, $292 fine.
DACHEL, Chloe M.L., 18, Cadott, bail jumping and unlawful use of a telephone Sept. 10, 18 months of probation, $1,001 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
McMILLIAN, Jamie T., 27, 19360 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, theft Feb. 11 and resisting or obstructing an officer March 26, two years of probation, $1,571 fine, $675 restitution.
BRATLAND, Natasha S., 32, Lublin, retail theft July 15, one year of probation, $473 fine, ordered not to have contact with Walmart.
BUCHHOLZ, Rhett M., 19, 9444 Olson Drive, resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 6, 2021, $267 fine.
PYKA, Roy A., 57, Alma Center, bail jumping, entry into building and eluding an officer Dec. 7, 2020, and obstructing an officer May 18, 2018, two years of probation, $1,937 fine, 90 days jail.
SHEMICK, Justin A., 40, 11844 N. 16th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Sept. 25 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 2, $1,076 fine, 90 days jail.
HAGER, Thomas D., 21, Cadott, third-degree sexual assault Dec. 18, 2020, three years of probation, $518 fine, eight months jail, comply with sex offender registry.
WESTABY, Dustin R., 37, Stanley, violating a harassment restraining order or injunction Aug. 11 and stalking June 25, three years of probation, $961 fine, one year jail, no contact with victim.
Probation revocation
NESJA, Aimee E., 23, 12610 21st Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine July 16, 2019, $622 fine, 10 months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
KURSCHNER, James J., 31, Elmwood, stalking Aug. 18, 2021, 18 months of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to have contact with victim.
MILLER, Joshua G., 42, 820 Fifth St. E., Menomonie, disorderly conduct June 18, $697 fine.
SUNDBY, Shawnda L., 45, Fond du Lac, seventh-offense drunken driving March 9, 2021, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $4,471 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LAMBERT, Brian R., 54, 121 14th St. N.E., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, 2021, two years of probation, $1,012 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ZIMBAUER, David J., 37, Black River Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 8, 2021, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $538 fine.
SCHILLING, Tony H., 51, Ridgeland, resisting or obstructing an officer Dec. 15, 2020, $463 fine.
SUNDBY, Nathan M., 41, Wheeler, fourth-offense drunken driving March 23, 2021, two years of probation, $2,452 fine, 75 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, no alcohol or taverns.
EDWARDS, Ruby M., 38, Clayton, possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 4, two years of probation, $538 fine.
SAMUELSON, Benjamin D., 32, Mondovi, sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older Dec. 15, 2020, one year of probation, $463 fine, 20 days jail.
BELKIN, Eli, 35, Brooklyn, N.Y., operating commercial motor vehicle without a license July 19, $725 fine.
RUMMERFIELD, Roger B., 32, 312 12th Ave. W., Menomonie, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 27 and third-offense drunken driving June 23, one year of probation, $2,475 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, no alcohol or taverns.
Probation revocation
RANDS, Lasey R., 41, Boyceville, bail jumping Aug. 8, possession of marijuana May 29, and criminal damage to property Aug. 28, 2021, $1,937 fine, six months jail.