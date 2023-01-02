Dunn County
Found guilty
SCHMIDT, Lindsay A., 34, 1103 16th Ave. East, Menomonie, retail theft Oct. 31, 2021, $602 fine, 254 days jail.
SPRINGSTEEN, Candace D., 51, Glenwood City, battery Sept. 12, 2021, six months probation, $463 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KORINEK, Patricia A., 67, 2509 Harvey Drive, Menomonie, obstructing an officer July 27, 2020, one year of probation, $663 fine.
MORGAN, Robert J., 67, 2255 Wilson St., Menomonie, disorderly conduct July 1, $383 fine.
DYNKAVITCH, Taras F., 50, Golden Valley, Minn., disorderly conduct Sept. 13, 2021, $463 fine.
SLABEY, Rachel A., 30, Fond du Lac, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 8, six years prison, five years of extended supervision, $538 fine.
HENDRICKSON, Thomas J., 41, 415 Union St., intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse July 1, 2019, and causing mental harm to a child June 1, 2019, 7½ years of probation, $981 fine, ordered to complete a psychological evaluation and not to work or volunteer in any caregiver role with children or vulnerable adults.
CHAPMAN, Charles K., 34, 2715 Cherry Blossom Lane, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Aug. 11, $1,497 fine, jail time served.
SMITH, Kimberly J., 43, Elmwood, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping July 3, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 8, 2018, four years of probation, $2,011 fine.
Probation revocation
BRUDER, Kaden D., 25, 102 Vine St., bail jumping July 12, 2021, and retail theft May 1, 2020, $723 fine, 135 days jail.
LOISELLE, Michelle J., 34, Wausau, bail jumping Sept. 9, 2020, $430 fine, one year jail.
MARKO, Justin W., 42, Colfax, second-offense possession of marijuana June 17, 2019, $525 fine, eight months jail.
WALLS Jr., Stevie D., 40, Waupun, criminal damage to property and possession of tools/entry into locked coin box Sept. 21, 2020, theft July 28, 2020, and criminal damage to property Feb. 7, 2019, $3,684 fine, one year jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WHEELER, Adam L., 37, 829 Kari Drive, eluding an officer May 4, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
FELIX, Brandon E., 24, 623 N. Barstow St., issuing worthless checks June 18, three years of probation, $372 fine, successfully complete treatment court.
LANGULA, Christopher G., 35, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping April 20, and possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife May 31, 2021, one year of probation, $1,481 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HOUSE, Jonathan W., 35, 1006 Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Oct. 3, 2019, one year of probation, $1,555 fine, five days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
KRAMAS, Michelle L., 46, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., retail theft Nov. 25, 2020, $453 fine.
MOBLEY, Quamaine J., 25, Milwaukee, bail jumping June 6, $443 fine.
JENKINS, Silver O., 28, Eau Claire, two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior Sept. 18 and Aug. 2, and bail jumping Sept. 8, one year of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
MANGERSON, Taylor N., 25, Mondovi, second-offense drunken driving July 16, 2021, $1,891 fine, 40 days jail, license revoked 10 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
VANG, Vong, 37, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct Oct. 2, $443 fine, 90 days jail.