Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 21, 320 Putnam St., criminal trespass Oct. 26, possession of methamphetamine April 22, bail jumping Jan. 22, and possession of narcotic drugs and identity theft Dec. 21, 2019, three years of probation, $2,625 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRADFORD, Michael E., 46, 2536 Spooner Ave., Altoona, third-offense drunken driving Aug. 17, $1,782 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
FREI, Matthew J., 37, 1120 W. Hamilton Ave., second-offense drunken driving July 1, $1,593 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
LOVE, Kimberlee K., 40, Wisconsin Rapids, two counts of retail theft March 31 and Jan. 16, 2020, $906 fine.
KRAMER, Leah A., 27, Durand, retail theft Feb. 27, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
ZAMBITO, Kaylene A., 35, 1915 Benton Ave., bail jumping Feb. 28, and possession of a controlled substance Sept. 27, 2019, $1,011 fine, six days jail.
GUNNUFSON, Rebecca L., 23, 3143 Eldorado Blvd., disorderly conduct Jan. 10, $443 fine.
LAGOW, Joshua M., 24, Neillsville, two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 27, 2020, and Dec. 13, 2019, and bail jumping Jan. 27, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,322 fine.
HATFIELD, Glen S., 44, 2534 Tenth Ave., carrying a concealed knife Oct. 21, $443 fine.
GAPINSKI, Henry L., 55, 3044 Runway Ave., operating after revocation March 5, $443 fine.
STEEN, Tony J., 54, 2333 Third St., intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct June 2, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETERSON, Amanda K., 46, 1419 Nicholas Drive, operating after revocation Jan. 1, 2020, $443 fine.
RUNOWSKI, Justin T., 32, 652 W. MacArthur Ave., sixth-offense drunken driving Nov. 14, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,427 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
UPTAGRAW, Dakota W., 21, Wonewoc, possession of marijuana Oct. 27, $443 fine.
MENDOZA, Izaiah R., 20, Hillsboro, possession of marijuana Oct. 27, $443 fine.
GERLACH, Bryan C., 37, 4340 W. Lowes Creek Road, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 17, $1,592 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
MAHONEY, Ryan J., 36, 1313 Badger Ave., bail jumping June 2 and disorderly conduct March 23, 18 months of probation, $886 fine.
VARGAS, Erik, 28, Rochester, Minn., retail theft Feb. 28, $453 fine.
Probation revocation
BANDY, Darroyl L., 38, 2207 Ninth St., two counts of bail jumping June 4, 2019, and March 22, 2019, theft June 4, 2019, possession of methamphetamine March 22, 2019, forgery March 21, 2019, and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault March 8, 2018, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $4,484 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BIERMANN, Steven D., 25, 214 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine June 9, 2019, $555 fine, 10 months jail.
CRONK, Mandlenkosi T., 25, 1019 Huebsch Blvd., two counts of battery, intimidating a victim and attempting to flee an officer June 2018, and false imprisonment and obstructing an officer January 2018, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,832 fine.