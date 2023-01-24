Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FREDERICKSON, Austyn L., 22, Strum, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon Dec. 31, 2019, $443 fine.
BECERRA, Dominic J., 45, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SEVERSON, Hayley L., 36, Eleva, third-offense drunken driving May 2, 2021, and resisting an officer Aug. 10, 2019, $3,873 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
OLSON, Colton R., 20, Mondovi, possession of methamphetamine April 20, 2021, $693 fine, six months jail.
HOFFMAN, Derek J., 27, Rhinelander, possession of marijuana May 1, $443 fine.
COLON, Joe A., 37, Akron, Ohio, causing mental harm to a child Jan. 1, 2007, criminal damage to property Dec. 5, 2014, and intimidating a victim Aug. 20, 2008, six years of probation, $1,278 fine, one year jail, no unsupervised contact with children, sex offender assessment, maintain absolute sobriety, undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
ADAMSKI, Matthew W., 43, 280 Baumbauch Way, two counts of disorderly conduct July 17, one year of probation, $836 fine.
LOWE, Megan M., 29, Luck, battery by prisoners Aug. 7, and attempting to flee an officer June 1, 2021, $1,036 fine, one year jail.
AMAYA, Sergio A., 39, 1552 Bellevue Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 5, 2021, $543 fine.
SMITH, Steven P., 45, Bloomer, operating after revocation Sept. 20, $443 fine.
FLEISCHER, Wesley L., 35, 2267 Lorch Ave., third-offense drunken driving July 5, $1,744 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
MILLER, Jane R., 56, 1917 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
COZZA, Jason C., 50, 5632 Gables Drive, bail jumping March 8, three counts of operating after revocation July 25, 2021, May 1, 2021, and Nov. 22, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 23, 2021, two years of probation, $2,415 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LUCE, Xavier E., 18, 2917 Shady Grove Road, disorderly conduct Oct. 25, 2021, three years of probation, $543 fine.
KUNZ, Brandon G., 32, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Dec. 28, 2021, and violating a harassment restraining order June 8, 18 months of probation, $1,257 fine.
STODOLA, Lindsey E., 32, Rice Lake, third-offense drunken driving March 27, 2021, $4,065 fine, jail time served, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
LORSCHETER, Nicole S., 27, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Jan. 11, $181 fine.
Probation revocation
McCLUNG, Bryce D., 33, Monroe, bail jumping May 30, 2017, court costs.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
HILGER, Brandon D., 24, 3205 State St., second-offense drunken driving Dec. 26, 2020, $1,115 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BURLUM, Michael C., 51, Cadott, operating after revocation Oct. 17, $589 fine.
WENDT, Laurie A., 58, Owen, criminal damage to property Sept. 15, $546 fine.
WILLIAMS, Michael D., 30, Stanley, resisting or obstructing an officer Oct. 10, and battery and bail jumping Oct. 7, 2020, two years of probation, $1,489 fine, 90 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or taverns.
SNEEN, Paula J., 37, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, retail theft April 28, 2021, and battery July 4, 2021, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol.