Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DOLAJECK, Elizabeth C., 32, Elk Mound, theft Feb. 11 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery and identity theft March 11, five years of probation, $1,499 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HERNANDEZ LARSON, Natalie M., 32, Strum, operating after revocation Dec. 4, 2019, $443 fine.
PRICE, Cyanda L., 30, 333 E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 22 and disorderly conduct Dec. 28, 2019, three years of probation, $1,061 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with drug dealers or users.
SCARSETH, Nicholas E., 37, 504 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer Nov. 29, $443 fine.
CALLAGHAN, Daniel C., 26, 3029 Irene Drive, disorderly conduct Aug. 30, $443 fine.
OTTINGER, Leonard D., 49, 2865 11th St., disorderly conduct July 22, one year of probation, $443 fine.
RAMIREZ-MARTINEZ, Ismael, 37, 2313 Golf Road, failure to stop for traffic officer Sept. 8, 2019, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
EVERETT, Nathaniel R., 21, 2016 Leonard Court, obstructing an officer Dec. 8, $443 fine.
JENSON, Daniel J., 27, North Freedom, disorderly conduct Sept. 22, one year of probation, $443 fine.
SMITH, Daniel L., 45, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., two counts of disorderly conduct Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, 2019, and criminal damage to property Nov. 21, 2019, $1,529 fine, 15 days jail or 72 hours of community service.
CAMPBELL, Ashlee R., 29, Hayward, retail theft Oct. 4, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
PAGAN, Reimando, 58, 2038 Crescent Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 6, $443 fine.
RIVERA, Marcus A., 29, 2847 Sixth St., disorderly conduct Sept. 21, identity theft April 27, and possession of cocaine Aug. 20, 2019, $1,589 fine, six months jail.
WHITE, Angel R., 23, Strum, bail jumping May 31 and disorderly conduct May 23, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DESFORGE, Grace M., 19, 2829 Mercury Ave., retail theft May 14 and bail jumping Feb. 5, two years of probation, $1,352 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and write letter of apology, no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SCHNEIDER, Shawn A., 29, 1045 Western Ave., methamphetamine delivery April 3, 2019, and obstructing an officer May 7, 2019, three years of probation, $991 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Anthony L., 30, 6465 Whitetail Drive, battery Oct. 1, $443 fine, 180 days jail.
CUYKENDALL, Alex C., 19, Eau Claire, retail theft July 19, $453 fine.
Probation revocation
DORSEY, James M., 34, 11546 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, theft Sept. 19, 2018, nine months jail, $1,682 fine.
KAUFMAN, Brady K., 35, 7332 203rd St., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property Oct. 27, 2019, and bail jumping Oct. 30, 2019, $1,496 fine, jail time served.
EATON, Jeffrey J., 58, 2853 Sixth St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 6, 2018, and Feb. 23, 2018, maintaining a drug trafficking place July 5, 2018, and two counts of bail jumping Sept. 6, 2018, and March 13, 2018, $2,929 fine, 11 months jail.
LUKEN, Jeremy J., 35, Alma Center, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 7, 2019, $518 fine, 148 days jail.
DENNING, Terri J., 44, 1611 Western Ave., forgery May 17, 2019, $678 fine, eight months jail.