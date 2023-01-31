Dunn County
Found guilty
NELSON, Daniel J., 50, Glenwood City, theft July 26, 2021, $473 fine.
FAUDE, Jacob D., 31, Neillsville, operating after revocation July 29, 2019, $543 fine.
STOEKLEN, Jason N., 34, 817 Broadview Blvd., Eau Claire, resisting or obstructing an officer July 18, 2020, one year of probation, $493 fine, 20 days jail.
GENTRY, Terry, 31, St. Cloud, Minn., operating after revocation Feb. 15, $463 fine.
GORDON, Chandler J., 18, Wheeler, sexual contact with a child age 15 March 18, two years of probation, $463 fine, 20 days jail, ordered not to have contact with victims.
GOMOLL, Dale L., 47, Star Prairie, operating after revocation Feb. 3, $463 fine.
SIMMONS, Nicholas L.K., 31, 2623 Western Ave., possession of marijuana Oct. 29, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BERG, Peter K., 61, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., two counts of solicit intimate representation from minor June 28, 2021, three years of probation, $1,076 fine, one year jail, no internet access, register as sex offender for 15 years.
WILSON, Tanner D., 26, E5637 Highway B, Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving and operating firearm while intoxicated May 9, $1,000 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RICKE, Jacob Z., 44, 721 Oxford Ave., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 13 and June 6, and bail jumping Aug. 25, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, 75 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILL, Josiah D., 29, 3403 118th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving July 4, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
SHILTS, June M., 42, 4026 Boardwalk St., disorderly conduct Sept. 17 and intentionally give false alarm July 3, six months of probation, $886 fine.
BRONSTAD, Tyler V., 24, Chippewa Falls, threat to law enforcement officer and threat to family member of an officer of the court Nov. 14, possession of methamphetamine July 18, and threat of bodily harm to a health care provider July 7, four years of probation, $2,072 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HANSON, Adam J., 34, 3734 Halsey St., second-offense possession of marijuana Feb. 22, 2022, $493 fine, 19 days jail.
DOBY, Andre A., 28, Barron, obstructing an officer Oct. 4, $443 fine, two days jail.
POMMERENING, Brook M., 39, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer Oct. 1 and lewd and lascivious behavior Sept. 11, $886 fine, 115 days jail.
BELDING, Carly R., 25, Elk Mound, operating after revocation Feb. 6, 2022, $443 fine.
MOGEL, Kevyn A., 21, 3034 Runway Ave., criminal damage to property Jan. 11, 2020, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver March 26, two years of probation, $734 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
McLEMORE, Miriam E., 41, 2035 Schultz Drive, three counts of bail jumping Dec. 30, Aug. 25, and April 28, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 25 and Jan. 2, 2020, forgery April 28 and theft Aug. 15, 2021, three years of probation, $3,551 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to complete treatment court and maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RODRIGUEZ, Paige A., 33, Fairchild, two counts of disorderly conduct Nov. 9 and July 3 and bail jumping Nov. 9, $1,529 fine.
JONES, Samantha K., 20, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Aug. 6, $443 fine.
TAYLOR, Shawnia A., 21, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 24, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FORWARD, Stephanie A., 47, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, uttering a forgery March 16, 2022, two years of probation, $698 fine.