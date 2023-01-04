Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MOORE, Will R., 22, Fall Creek, fourth-degree sexual assault Jan. 1, 2015, $518 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
RICHARDSON, Bradly J., 30, Altoona, carrying a concealed knife Aug. 30, $443 fine.
REETZ, Joshua L., 32, 1420 N. Hastings Way, identity theft Feb. 22, bail jumping Dec. 9, 2021, and receiving stolen property Aug. 7, 2021, 30 months of probation, $1,385 fine, $1,533 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WELKE, Kayla M., 26, Fall Creek, possession of amphetamine June 25, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HENDRICKSON, Robert A., 40, 1412 Pershing St., two counts of bail jumping June 5 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 18, two years of prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LOR, Aaron F., 26, Fall Creek, bail jumping and operating after revocation June 29, one year of probation, $986 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DILLON, Brett M., 35, 2212 Fourth Ave. North, Menomonie, obstructing an officer May 26, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BRIDGES, Kandace F., 35, 745 W. Hamilton Ave., disorderly conduct Nov. 5, $443 fine.
TREHARNE, Tyler M., 35, Fall Creek, bail jumping Nov. 11 and resisting an officer Oct. 22, $986 fine, five days jail.
GERMANEY, Glenn G., 51, 1806 Redwood Drive, failure to register as a sex offender Aug. 31, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to comply with sex offender registry.
FISCHER, Sara L., 40, 4400 LaSalle St., neglecting a child Aug. 15, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ACKER, Zaqari B., 27, Elk Mound, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 23, 2021, and bail jumping March 23, $1,858 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
KOCH, Duwayne C., 35, 3238 Locust Lane, disorderly conduct Oct. 10, $443 fine.
TIBBITS, Jason K., 42, 3481 Blakeley Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 1, 2021, $443 fine.
MOUA, Samuel L., 27, Eau Claire, operating after revocation Dec. 17, 2021, and possession of marijuana Feb. 16, 2020, $886 fine.
Probation revocation
JOHN, Jace M., 30, Menasha, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Nov. 9, 2018, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, $2,590 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ABDRABBO, Ameen, 27, 425½ Hobart St., throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker Nov. 23, 2020, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,700 fine.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
VUKASOVICH, Christopher J., 25, Owen, battery and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Dec. 11, 2020, three years of probation, $1,455 fine, 120 days jail, $1,130 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SMITH, Kimberly N., 28, Cornell, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, June 5, 2021, $579 fine.
LINK, Barbara J., 53, Eau Claire, bail jumping and disorderly conduct July 13, two years of probation, $986 fine.
FELTON, Brittany C., 31, Rhinelander, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 12, 2021, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.