Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WYTTENBACH Jr., Larry E., 32, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Aug. 3 and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 25, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MAYER, Kalika L., 22, 408 Lake St., operating after revocation Nov. 21, $443 fine.
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 41, 3636 Jeffers Road, battery May 1, two years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TOY, Robert T., 54, 7252 Hickory Road, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 8, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
TANNEHILL, Jordan S., 29, 623 Forest St., hit and run attended vehicle Feb. 1, $831 fine.
FAVATA Jr., Thomas M., 43, 516 Talmadge St., disorderly conduct and contact after domestic abuse arrest Aug. 14, 2019, $986 fine.
DUESTERBECK, William R., 67, 308 E. Madison St., fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 23, 2018, three years of probation, $2,615 fine, six months jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MAYO, Jeremy P., 26, Whitehall, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine.
LYNCH, Patrick J., 50, 600 Graham Ave., second-offense drunken driving June 10, $1,253 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
LARSON, Grant J., 34, 1409 Lee St., third-offense drunken driving April 19, $1,781 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
OLVER, Travis D., 37, 637 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation March 8, $443 fine.
CONNER, Christopher, 37, 319 Sixth St. West, Altoona, possession of cocaine Feb. 15, $443 fine.
LEWALLEN, Gage W., 28, Augusta, possession of marijuana Nov. 3, 2018, $563 fine.
DIETSCHE, Daniel H., 58, 2820 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 2, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
KURTH, Alex R., 23, Fall Creek, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 5, $1,592 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
STEWART, Michael T., 31, Marshfield, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 25, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROWAN, Keri L., 32, 19032 66th Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property April 23, $443 fine.
BRUNS III, Steven W., 33, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, battery to law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker and disorderly conduct July 25, two years of probation, $1,579 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Robert B., 41, Bloomer, stalking July 18 and intimidation of a victim July 20, three years of probation, $1,236 fine, 10 days jail.
Probation revocation
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 41, 320 Putnam St., disorderly conduct June 25, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 17, 2019, $1,941 fine, six months jail.
MEYER, Kenneth G., 50, Dresser, child enticement Feb. 26, 2019, four years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,023 fine, no unsupervised contact with children.
BRUNS III, Steven W., 33, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker, resisting an officer and retail theft Nov. 15, 2018, four months jail, $1,521 fine.