Eau Claire County
Found guilty
TRIPLETT, Isaac, 65, Albion, Ind., fourth-offense drunken driving Sept. 18, 1994, $1,062 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years.
HARRISON, Faith A., 24, Fairchild, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 30, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
DETERS, Jackson J., 23, 2120 N. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, telephone harassment and disorderly conduct Dec. 26, 2019, one year of probation, $886 fine.
KISSINGER, William C., 28, Merrillan, second-offense drunken driving March 9, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
THERMES, Randall L., 61, 1511 Western Ave., operating after revocation June 21, $443 fine.
WINSTON, Isaac D., 25, 439 Gilbert Ave., battery and disorderly conduct April 8, two years of probation, $986 fine.
ZAIS, Tyler J., 31, 2124 Mittelstadt Lane, possession of a controlled substance Feb. 24, $493 fine.
McDEW, Malik D., 27, 3612 Riverview Drive, operating after revocation June 21, 2020, $443 fine.
HAM, Kimberly T., 36, Madison, operating after revocation Feb. 20, 2020, $443 fine.
SHUTES, Edward D., 35, 1202 Omaha St., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1, three counts of bail jumping Sept. 1, Feb. 22 and Feb. 5, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent Aug. 13, criminal damage to property Feb. 22, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 5 and identity theft Aug. 29, 2020, three years of probation, $5,278 fine, $535 restitution, 60 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MENESES, Kimberly L., 39, 7435 U.S. 53, disorderly conduct July 2, $443 fine.
MONHEAD, Marty L., 34, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping July 2 and June 15, and possession of methamphetamine June 15, four years of probation, $1,604 fine, 45 days jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
McKEE, Clay J., 28, 816 Park Ridge Drive, second-offense drunken driving April 2, $1,530 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
FLORES, Sergio R., 43, 1156 Imperial Circle, operating after revocation May 1, $443 fine.
LOR, Pheng N., 42, 3111 Eldorado Blvd., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Oct. 18, $518 fine.
MARTIN, Julian L., 38, Stone Lake, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 29, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FORTIN Jr., Richard A., 53, 618 S. Barstow St., fraudulent use of a credit card April 1 and two counts of theft April 1 and Oct. 28, 2020, two years of probation, $1,359 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KISER, Jennifer L., 40, 618 S. Barstow St., attempted battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 3, $886 fine, 20 days jail or 160 hours of community service.
KRAUT, Brent D., 32, 3764 Justin Lane, disorderly conduct Nov. 8, $543 fine.
HAYS, Adam T., 33, 11512 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Sept. 7, 2020, uttering a forgery June 26, 2020, and resisting an officer July 24, 2020, three years of probation, $2,007 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
LANGTEAU, Jake L., 36, 610 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, stalking Aug. 23, 2019, intimidation of a victim Aug. 20, 2019, battery April 11, 2019, and disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim June 29, 2018, $1,976 fine, one year jail.
GEHDE, Evan M.K., 24, 4605 147th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana and bail jumping Jan. 12, 2018, $1,036 fine, 146 days jail.