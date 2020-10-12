Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GOETTL, Alicia K., 32, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 5, 2019, $518 fine, six months jail.
LAPHAM, Taylor N., 24, 629 Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping March 5 and Feb. 18, possession of cocaine Sept. 7, identity theft Dec. 26, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 27, three years of probation, $3,118 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRESSLEY, Garrett A., 22, 608 S. Barstow St., bail jumping Sept. 1 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13, 2019, $1,036 fine, nine months jail.
TANKERSLEY, Brandon A., 30, 107 N. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Feb. 22, and two counts possession of methamphetamine Feb. 22 and Nov. 15, 2018, three years of probation, $1,304 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MEACHAM, Ryan M., 50, 678 Wisconsin St., negligent operation of a motor vehicle Oct. 12, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
FABIAN, Mark A., 46, Elk Mound, negligent operation of a motor vehicle April 4, 2015, $1,083 fine.
WEESE, Amanda R., 32, 2336 N. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, possession of narcotic drugs and carrying a concealed knife March 12, and three counts of possession of methamphetamine March 12, March 3 and Jan. 21, three years of probation, $2,515 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MONTNEY, Brandon A., 33 1422½ Summit St., disorderly conduct July 3, $443 fine.
CLINE, Kirsten D., 26, Shell Lake, contact after domestic abuse arrest May 3, $443 fine.
URSERY, Christopher W., 37, Stanley, failure to report to jail March 12, 2019, $518 fine.
THORNBY, Tyler J., 22, 10967 Highway Q, Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation July 29, 2019, $443 fine.
HARMSEN, Joshua P., 44, Elk Mound, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 8, 2019, and second-offense drunken driving Sept. 7, 2019, $5,655 fine, 34 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 75 hours of community service.
BARNES, Joseph O., 44, 4319 131st St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Oct. 15, 2019, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
GREGG, Leander J., 33, 613 Valley Park Court, two counts of criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property Sept. 6, 2019, 261 days jail, $1,384 fine.
GILBERT, Corey J., 23, Eau Claire, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Jan. 21, 2019, $645 fine, one year jail.
SNOW, Israel M., 22, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 20, $523 fine, nine months jail.
FOLEY, Blair N., 33, 1842 Ruby Lane, bail jumping and obstructing an officer March 12, 2019, $3,954 fine, four months jail.
LASHLEY, Gordon D., 36, 1818 Kendall St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, 16 months prison, one year of extended supervision, $696 fine.
GILBERTSON, Jerome D., 34, 736½ Hobart St., two counts of bail jumping Sept. 10, 2017, and July 3, 2017, and methamphetamine delivery Dec. 27, 2016, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $3,036 fine.
CUYKENDALL, Alex C., 19, Mondovi, disorderly conduct Aug. 13, 2019, $546 fine, 46 days jail.
FOUTS, Adam M., 40, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 16, 2018, obstructing an officer Aug. 3, 2018, and disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim April 17, 2018, $2,278 fine, one year jail.
KOXLIEN, Connor J., 25, Strum, criminal trespass, battery and disorderly conduct April 9, 2018, $1,720 fine, six months jail.