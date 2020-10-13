Eau Claire County
Found guilty
VIZER, Brandon J., 38, Boyd, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license Aug. 6, 2019, $886 fine.
MILLER, Bruce E., 42, 1003 Fifth St., Altoona, disorderly conduct July 4, $443 fine.
SHAFER, James T., 28, 503 Cochrane St., possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping May 3, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 6, Oct. 4 and June 23, 2019, theft June 3, 2019, failure to report to jail June 11, 2019, and carrying a concealed knife May 21, 2019, three years of probation, $4,028 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LUCE CANTRELL, Le’fon D., 19, 1020 Fifth St. East, Altoona, theft Feb. 26, $453 fine, 80 hours of community service.
BROWN, Kyle W., 35, 3035 Cottage Lane, Chippewa Falls, possession of narcotic drugs and theft Feb. 2, three years of probation, $971 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STENCEL, Lynette R., 48, 1891 112th St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Jan. 28, $443 fine.
MACHNIK, Justin A., 27, 510 Centre St., second-offense drunken driving Sept. 27, 2019, $1,592 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
MOORE, Eric D., 53, 548 Franklin St., disorderly conduct Sept. 27, 2019, and operating after revocation Sept. 7, 2019, $986 fine.
OJIBWAY, Cassondra K., 32, 3512 Crescent Ave., battery and criminal damage to property April 11, $896 fine, three days jail.
HEYDE, Daniel T., 32, 4040 W. Folsom St., possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer Sept. 9, identity theft Aug. 1, and operating after revocation April 5, three years of probation, $1,933 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TWILLEY, Michelle M., 39, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct May 14, $443 fine.
FOLEY, Blair N., 33, 1842 Ruby Lane, bail jumping May 31, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $518 fine.
JORDAN, Marcus T., 30, Fairchild, battery and bail jumping Feb. 11, escape Nov. 21, possession of methamphetamine April 23, 2019, possession of marijuana April 8, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 2, 2019, three years of probation, $3,108 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HERNANDEZ, Alicia M., 20, 103 E. Lexington Blvd., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 21, $3,954 fine, 90 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
SHAFER, James T., 28, 503 Cochrane St., obstructing an officer Aug. 15, 2019, $443 fine.
GILBERTSON, Jerome D., 34, 736½ Hobart St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver June 24, one year prison, three years of extended supervision, $676 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LeGORE, Bridget R., 48, 215 Maple St., retail theft Jan. 25, $453 fine.
WEBER, Vincent M., 30, Madison, disorderly conduct Aug. 21, 2019, and operating after revocation Feb. 8, $1,802 fine.
JACKSON, Nathaniel, 63, Faribault, Minn., uttering a forgery Oct. 7, 2012, $528 fine, one year jail.
TWEED, Scott L., 55, 1828 S. Hastings Way, theft Aug. 16, $453 fine.
SCHULTZ, Arron C., 36, Augusta, criminal damage to property Aug. 12, one year of probation, $553 fine.
Probation revocation
FORD, Walter M., 46, 320½ Platt St., bail jumping Feb. 1, 2018, and disorderly conduct Sept. 14, 2017, $1,623 fine, one year jail.