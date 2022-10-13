Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RUETH, Shawn J., 41, Fall Creek, possession of drug paraphernalia May 6, 2021, and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance April 4, 2021, $1,772 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BACK, Zachary E.M., 26, Wausau, cocaine delivery Jan. 23, 2019, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HATTAMER, Henry J., 49, 1706 Folsom St., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 30, 2021, $1,783 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
GUNDERSON, Steven W., 56, 815 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 23, 2021, $1,783 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
LASHBROOK, Austin C., 23, 1703 Valmont Ave., bail jumping June 9, battery by prisoners and criminal damage to property April 18, and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Sept. 25, 2021, three years of probation, $2,291 fine, 10 days jail, $1,540 restitution, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and take anger management classes.
SCANLAN, David W., 66, Oshkosh, theft by fraud Sept. 1, 2000, two years of probation, $90 fine.
ERICKSON, Jared A., 36, 315 Oak St., possession of narcotic drugs June 27, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GREER, Michael R., 38, White Bear Lake, Minn., possession of marijuana Oct. 10, 2020, $443 fine, five days jail.
LANE, Patrick M.L., 30, Oshkosh, retail theft and bail jumping Feb. 1 and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent Feb. 25 and April 2, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,268 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
BISHOP, Brian D., 33, Cornell, two counts of disorderly conduct June 9, 2021, and March 28, 2020, $1,301 fine.
HARDY, Melvin F., 50, 4726 Kappus Drive, possession of methamphetamine July 23, and criminal trespass and criminal damage to property July 5, two years of probation, $1,454 fine.
HEIL, Michael J., 42, 1818 Kendall St., theft March 21, $453 fine.
BRION, Amber L., 30, Fall Creek, bail jumping Feb. 11 and third-offense drunken driving Oct. 31, 2021, $2,934 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
SCHUSTER, Anne M., 61, 1195 Birchwood Lane, disorderly conduct June 12, $616 fine.
WOLD, Jason J., 49, Augusta, operating a firearm while intoxicated Feb. 28, $443 fine.
LUND, Rebecca E., 24, 2415 LaSalle St., hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 27, $831 fine.
LEWIS, William J., 42, 2702 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, methamphetamine delivery Dec. 15, four years of probation, $588 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
BIRCH, Giovanni W.E., 20, Amherst, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 27, 2021, $579 fine.
MAHOWALD, Michael P., 65, 2417 113th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Sept. 12, 2021, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
WEBSTER, Albert S., 63, Gilman, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content June 21, 2020, three years of probation, $2,109 fine, one year jail, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year, no alcohol or taverns.