Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SCHROEDER, Heather N., 46, Dubuque, Iowa, failure to report to jail Jan. 15, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
WOLF, Kathleen Elizabeth R., 27, E6234 210th Ave., Menomonie, two counts of bail jumping July 18 and June 30, two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 30 and Oct. 15, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 19, three years of probation, $3,208 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHROFE, Arthur D., 65, 1516 Bell St., disorderly conduct June 22, $443 fine.
REED, Brittany J., 32, Eau Claire, retail theft Jan. 24, 2020, $664 fine.
TEEGARDEN, Melissa E., 34, E2879 711th Ave., Menomonie, retail theft April 7, $453 fine.
FRY, Jacob A.M., 24, Elk Mound, operating after revocation Feb. 2, $443 fine.
KORICH, Grant M., 59, 814½ Oxford Ave., two counts of retail theft Dec. 16 and 17, 2019, and bail jumping Dec. 16, 2019, $1,349 fine.
MADISON, Tylarion R., 20, La Crosse, battery Aug. 8, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
SOARES, Miguel L., 21, Fall Creek, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 11, $764 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 18 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 37, Eau Claire, drive or operate vehicle without the owner’s consent June 21 and theft March 19, two years of probation, $565 fine, $1,927 restitution.
KLEIN, Sarah R., 35, Stillwater, Minn., obstructing an officer May 21, $1,083 fine, three days jail or 24 hours of community service.
ANNIS, Jay M., 61, 1718 Keith St., throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker April 8, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and successfully complete treatment court.
BENTLER, Kyle J., 23, Humbird, operating after revocation Jan. 31, $443 fine.
LANGTEAU, Jake L., 36, 7674 178th St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving March 8, 2020, $1,756 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BACA, Michelle R., 52, 2663 Vine St., bail jumping May 1, 2020, and identity theft Dec. 3, 2019, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JUZA, Carl D., 37, 1621 Devney Drive, Altoona, attempted theft Feb. 3, $2,358 fine.
TIETZ, Matthew A., 37, Elk Mound, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 30, possession of a firearm by a felon Jan. 21, bail jumping Aug. 18, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine March 27, 2020, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $2,288 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KLAWITER, Thomas S., 53, Augusta, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct Aug. 8, 2020, one year of probation, $364 fine, $124 restitution.
VALLEY, Michael R., 30, St. Paul, Minn., battery and disorderly conduct April 13, 2020, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered not to have contact with the victim.
ZEMPEL, Matthew T., 49, 1630 Main St., disorderly conduct July 26, $543 fine.
FLEMINO, Dante A., 19, St. Paul, Minn., possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon April 20, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
DORSEY, James M., 35, 3869 Gunnes Road, possession of methamphetamine July 4, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Probation revocation
DAVIS, Rebecca S., 44, Menomonie, retail theft Oct. 12, $455 fine, six months jail.
CONNETT, Robert J., 34, 7918 Olson Drive, child abuse and possession of marijuana April 1, 2014, six months jail.