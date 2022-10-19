Chippewa County
Found guilty
PRICE, Alexis E., 23, 4900 Olson Drive, Eau Claire, retail theft July 10, $453 fine.
FISHER, Dustin L., 37, 621 E. River St., Chippewa Falls, non-narcotics delivery Aug. 24, 2021, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHANNELL, Ethan O., 22, 11625 28th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of cocaine Dec. 11, $673 fine.
HIGGINBOTHAM, Gary W., 45, 7 N. State St., Chippewa Falls, battery and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 24, two years of probation, $1,061 fine.
DEFOOR, Jason L., 31, 1602 South Road, Menomonie, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver April 16, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAROSE, Kayle J., 26, 16754 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, burglary April 20 and battery by prisoners July 28, 2021, five years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ERICKSON, Wayne S., 59, 2213 80th St., Eau Claire, two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 10 and 11, 2021, and resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 11, 2021, two years of probation, $829 fine.
THORNTON, Samuel L., 38, 1220 Coventry Lane, Chippewa Falls, battery July 23, 2020, and theft June 2, 2019, $10,379 fine, six months jail.
WINARSKI, David M., 52, 2508 N. 54th Ave., Eau Claire, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 12, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRADER, Michael J., 25, 522½ N. Barstow St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 17, $518 fine, six months jail.
HALPIN, Amanda M., 38, 808 Veronica St., Chippewa Falls, arson of building without owner’s consent Dec. 21, 2019, six years of probation, $528 fine, $180,602 restitution, ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GIBBS, Gino D., 61, 2415 Somona Parkway, Eau Claire, possession of narcotic drugs July 2, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,288 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LEPAK, Chad H., 42, 215½ W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct and bail jumping June 13, 2020, one year of probation, $986 fine.
BASS, Wendi K., 51, Elk Mound, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 6, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
Probation revocation
Defoor, Jason L.R., 31, Glenwood City, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 20, 2020, $936 fine, 203 days jail.
KRAMAS, Michelle L., 46, Eau Claire, neglecting a child and bail jumping July 15, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine March 4, 2020, $1,554 fine, 10 months jail.
WILKINSON, Robert A., 54, Fairchild, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 10, 2020, and April 28, 2020, $1,950 fine, one year jail.
HOLDER, Joshua J., 40, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine May 22, 2020, $1,330 fine, nine months jail.
ZIMBAUER, David J., 37, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine May 11, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $520 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAZELTON, Alexius S., 22, Cornell, neglecting a child Dec. 6, 2019, $985 fine, 10 months jail.
KEPPERT, Kristina K., 39, 2339 118th St., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving April 4, 2017, $2,547 fine, one year jail.
METZENBAUER, Robert B., 43, Fall Creek, possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 7, 2018, one year jail.