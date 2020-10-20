Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DOWNS, Brendan B., 27, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 18 and second-offense drunken driving May 5, 2019, $3,222 fine, 19 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 75 hours of community service.
ENGER, Karl W., 40, Eleva, retail theft Dec. 6, $1,295 fine.
RUIZ, Diana M., 23, Radisson, retail theft March 5, 2019, $634 fine.
SIMA, Tanner J., 27, Cadott, two counts of disorderly conduct Sept. 25 and 29, 2018, $1,170 fine.
BERTRANG, Caleb J., 19, 2017 Vine St., bail jumping June 1, carrying a concealed weapon May 18, battery May 12 and disorderly conduct June 5, two years of probation, $1,872 fine, 40 hours of community service.
WALTER, Ronald J., 47, 22140 155th St., Chippewa Falls, theft Dec. 3, 2015, $453 fine.
LARSIN, Amber M., 31, Minneapolis, bail jumping Dec. 6 and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 19, $1,036 fine.
NEWTON, Jonathon K., 53, 3611 Golf Road, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 18, 2019, $2,539 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
POIRIER, David B., 21, Colfax, criminal trespass to dwelling June 1 and hit and run attended vehicle Dec. 30, 2017, two years of probation, $1,388 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
RIMARCIK, Nicholas B., 38, Almena, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver April 17 and possession of heroin with intent to deliver April 20, five years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FORD, Nathaniel D.D., 26, 2527 Sessions St., obstructing an officer Jan. 23, 2019, $443 fine.
ZAHARA, Mackensie J., 32, 738 Premier Court, resisting an officer June 26, $443 fine.
PINEDA, Gustavo R., 52, Osseo, operating after revocation April 30, 2019, $443 fine.
WEGNER, Brandon G., 29, 1020 W. Hamilton Ave., disorderly conduct March 23 and battery April 14, $886 fine.
HOUSE, Arthur R., 37, 2040 Mittelstadt Lane, strangulation and suffocation Jan. 12, 2019, intimidation of a victim Dec. 30, disorderly conduct May 31, 2019, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety Feb. 24, 2017, four years prison, four years extended supervision, $3,179 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BERMAN, Amanda J., 21, 710 Second Ave., disorderly conduct Sept. 11, 2019, $443 fine.
CASTRO, Andrew A., 22, 4312 Crest Court, possession of cocaine Sept. 19, 2019, $443 fine.
AUSTIN, Devon L., 20, 519 Union St., escape Aug. 26, 2019, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
O’DELL, David J., 51, 1436 N. Clairemont Ave., two counts of battery June 2, 2018, and Nov. 24, 2017, $1,062 fine.
PRICE, Nicole L., 46, Elk Mound, possession of marijuana July 19, $443 fine.
HEIMAN, Alisha D., 31, 1000 Second Ave., methamphetamine delivery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and bail jumping March 16, five years prison, four years of extended supervision, $870 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GANDENBERGER, Cindy J., 63, 127 W. MacArthur Ave., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 8, $1,781 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
PIEHL-CHRISTNER, Ravin R., 25, 2008 Schult St., disorderly conduct Jan. 10, $543 fine.
RALEY, Tracy M., 40, 633 Balcom St., retail theft Nov. 29, $453 fine.
HOUSE, Ryan J., 31, Jim Falls, operating after revocation Jan. 5, 2019, $443 fine.
WINGER, Brandon S., 29, 1501 Peterson Ave., possession of amphetamine April 2, 2018, $443 fine.
MILES, Phillip E., 47, Vernal, Utah, disorderly conduct Dec. 22, 2017, $543 fine.
OVASKA, Michael P., 40, 315 Gladiola Lane East, Altoona, disorderly conduct Sept. 6, $516 fine.
HUMPHREY-MICKELSON, Justin D., 31, La Crosse, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct July 4, $886 fine, 90 days jail.
CINTRON, Joe, 38, Cadott, disorderly conduct Nov. 11, $542 fine.
CLARK Jr., James A., 52, 4900 Olson Drive, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct March 13, $886 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
HANSON, Travis J., 40, 2815 Hallie Lane, theft Feb. 3, one year prison, two years extended supervision, $528 fine.
WILLIAMS, Ben R., 44, 1611 Western Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 13, $443 fine.
HANSON, Edward L., 43, Whitewater, obstructing an officer April 20, 2019, $443 fine.
Probation Revocation
BERMAN, Amanda J., 21, 710 Second Ave., bail jumping Dec. 10, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 28, 2018, $833 fine, 77 days jail.
HEIMAN, Alisha D., 31, Eau Claire, identity theft Feb. 13, 2019, theft Oct. 14, 2018, and methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping Dec. 31, 2018, $1,767 fine, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HUMPHREY-MICKELSON, Justin D., 31, La Crosse, resisting an officer, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property Sept. 21, 2019, and battery and retail theft July 19, 2019, $2,385 fine, 258 days jail.
MOSS, Quanta L., 43, Eau Claire, battery and disorderly conduct Jan. 27, 2014, $1,359 fine, seven months jail.