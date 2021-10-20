Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DORSEY, James M., 35, 3869 Gunnes Road, possession of methamphetamine July 4, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PETERSON, Randell D., 57, Eau Claire, possession of amphetamine Jan. 6, 2020, two years of probation, $443 fine.
BERTRANG, Caleb J., 20, 2017 Vine St., possession of drug paraphernalia June 6, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Robert D., 48, 1804 Garfield Ave., Altoona, battery and obstructing an officer Dec. 25, one year of probation, $886 fine.
EDGEBERG, Adam J., 31, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, bail jumping Aug. 3, $443 fine.
UMBS, Jason R., 27, 843 N. Hastings Way, possession of a firearm by a felon May 27 and possession of methamphetamine April 9, 18 months prison, 30 months of extended supervision, four years of probation, $694 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JEFFERS, Evan M., 27, 621 Davis Ave., possession of marijuana July 19, $443 fine.
WOLF, Mitchell H., 34, 1305 Frederic St., resisting or failing to stop and second-offense drunken driving July 5, $1,935 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
MOUA, Sami, 25, 136 Platt St., carrying a concealed weapon March 17, 2020, $443 fine.
CRAIG, Rodney L., 45, 4709 White Ave., possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct May 17, 2020, one year of probation, $1,931 fine, $17,367 restitution.
MELSNESS, Robert A., 39, Chetek, false imprisonment Sept. 19, 2020, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
STACY, Troy, 47, W3940 Mitchell Road, operating after revocation Jan. 4, $624 fine.
WILDER, Garret S., 29, 3603 Cardinal Ave., disorderly conduct May 1, $443 fine.
BLAIR, Lukas R., 22, Durand, operating after revocation Feb. 16, $443 fine.
GRANADO, Monique E., 25, 4835 South Ridge Court, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 28, 2019, $1,492 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
KILMER, Elizabeth L., 24, 910 Richard Drive, carrying a concealed knife July 4, $443 fine.
HANSON, Robert A., 33, 2918 Leslie Lane, disorderly conduct July 18, $443 fine.
McLENNAN, Logan R., 28, Wisconsin Rapids, operating after revocation June 25, $443 fine.
CROCKETT, Dexter A., 51, 3323 Seymour Road, carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia July 25, $1,081 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
FLEENER, Shawn W., 39, 6919 Mewhorter Court, three counts of bail jumping June 11, Aug. 28, 2020, and Sept. 4, 2020, criminal damage to property Sept. 4, 2020, and intimidation of a victim April 25, 2020, three years of probation, $2,929 fine, $487 restitution, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
RUST, Dakota W., 23, 4223 N. Town Hall Road, second-offense drunken driving May 7, $1,442 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
HAYNES, Dominique K., 30, Racine, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property July 12, 2020, 18 months of probation, $514 fine, $800 restitution.
Probation revocation
DAVIS, Rebecca S., 44, Menomonie, retail theft Oct. 12, $455 fine, six months jail.
CONNETT, Robert J., 34, 7918 Olson Drive, child abuse and possession of marijuana April 1, 2014, six months jail.
UMBS, Jason R., 27, 843 N. Hastings Way, bail jumping Dec. 16, 2018, and identity theft July 31, 2018, $1,069 fine, nine months jail.
SUCKOW, Brooke E., 42, Eau Claire, three counts of identity theft and theft by false representation Aug. 8, 2017, $2,591 fine, 10 months jail.