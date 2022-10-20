Chippewa County
Found guilty
LEPAK, Chad H., 42, 215½ W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct and bail jumping June 13, 2020, one year of probation, $986 fine.
BASS, Wendi K., 51, Elk Mound, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 6, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
Probation revocation
Defoor, Jason L.R., 31, Glenwood City, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 20, 2020, $936 fine, 203 days jail.
KRAMAS, Michelle L., 46, Eau Claire, neglecting a child and bail jumping July 15, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine March 4, 2020, $1,554 fine, 10 months jail.
WILKINSON, Robert A., 54, Fairchild, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 10, 2020, and April 28, 2020, $1,950 fine, one year jail.
HOLDER, Joshua J., 40, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine May 22, 2020, $1,330 fine, nine months jail.
ZIMBAUER, David J., 37, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine May 11, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $520 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAZELTON, Alexius S., 22, Cornell, neglecting a child Dec. 6, 2019, $985 fine, 10 months jail.
KEPPERT, Kristina K., 39, 2339 118th St., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving April 4, 2017, $2,547 fine, one year jail.
METZENBAUER, Robert B., 43, Fall Creek, possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 7, 2018, one year jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
WILLIAMS, Alison A., 26, 222 Meadow Hill Drive, Menomonie, retail theft Jan. 25 and possession of marijuana March 16, 2021, one year of probation, $926 fine, ordered not to have contact with Fleet Farm in Menomonie.
THOMAS, Virginia L., 64, Colfax, battery May 19, $463 fine.
RICE, Albert J., 50, Wheeler, disorderly conduct April 3, 2020, $543 fine.
MILLER, Garrett J., 31, 2650 Mercantile Drive, Eau Claire, battery July 14, one year of probation, $465 fine, ordered not to possess firearms.
LUNDEEN, Tyler V., 33, Lino Lakes, Minn., retail theft March 5, $1,551 fine, nine months jail.
SMYTHE, Leah E., 35, N8020 410th St., Menomonie, operating after revocation Jan. 29, 2021, $463 fine.
GLEASON, Daniel P., 39, 501 Second St. West, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Oct. 3, 2021, and battery and criminal damage to property Sept. 21, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,315 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BERG, Jack T., 23, Hudson, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 8, 2021, $1,630 fine, 15 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
COOPER, Laura B., 42, Fall Creek, burglary Nov. 21, 2020, and bail jumping May 27, 2020, three years of probation, $1,056 fine.
OLLINS, Michael, 68, Forest Park, Ill., second-offense drunken driving July 31, 2021, $1,504 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
OJIBWAY, Chad E., 40, Elk Mound, disorderly conduct April 28, $563 fine.
LAZELL, Derick F., 35, 940 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 11 and Oct. 29, 2021, $1,086 fine.
TANNER, Dezra J., 38, Colfax, operating after revocation April 28, $551 fine.
BURESH, Michael J., 27, Gilman, operating after revocation May 26, 2019, $443 fine.
LUNDE, Nicholis D., 26, St. Paul, Minn., possession of marijuana Jan. 29, 2020, $443 fine.
KLEMKE, Ariana R., 18, 1233 Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 2, 2021, $1,567 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
VAUGHN, Cherish J., 33, Boyceville, third-offense drunken driving March 8, 2021, two years of probation, $2,392 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.