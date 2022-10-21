Eau Claire County
Found guilty
EPPS, April C., 43, 650 Birch Drive, Altoona, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 18, 2021, $1,730 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
ROGERS, Candra R., 35, Mondovi, retail theft July 4, $453 fine.
LAGERGREN, James D., 39, Mondovi, hit and run attended vehicle and operating after revocation July 20, $1,074 fine, five days jail or 48 hours of community service.
HARPER, Kaily E., 38, 3323 Seymour Road, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 3, 2019, $1,730 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
GRAYSON, Lamont I., 40, Mondovi, retail theft July 4, $453 fine.
CHARLES, Brandolyn A., 31, 2705 Hallie Lane, two counts of possession of methamphetamine July 23 and June 17, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LaROSE, Kayle J., 26, 4400 LaSalle St., criminal trespass March 31 and obstructing an officer March 10, two years of probation, $886 fine.
SHIELDS, Emily T.J., 28, 2611 Boardwalk Circle, disorderly conduct April 23, $443 fine.
HELD, Jessica L., 30, Minneapolis, possession of narcotic drugs June 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILNAR, Langston W., 25, 3435 Miller St., substantial battery Jan. 22 and intimidation of a victim Jan. 24, 30 months prison, four years extended supervision, $1,236 fine.
STEVENS, Nathan D., 39, Eau Claire, battery to a law enforcement officer March 10, $518 fine, six months jail.
HERTH Jr., Craig A., 32, Black River Falls, negligent operation of a motor vehicle Aug. 14, 2020, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
THOMAS, Jeffrey C., 40, 1232 Snelling St., identity theft April 18, bail jumping Oct. 6, 2020, and possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 13, 2020, three years of probation, $1,614 fine, $117 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DELAROSA-MUNOZ, Pedro A., 31, 881 Truax Blvd., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, March 29, $848 fine.
VANG, Roger, 38, 2216 Vienna Terrace, criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct Aug. 19, bail jumping Aug. 9, and possession of methamphetamine May 18, three years of probation, $1,942 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BOARDMAN, Chad A., 34, 1104 Omaha St., fourth-degree sexual assault Jan. 1, 2017, $2,893 fine, nine months jail, register as a sex offender.
LASHLEY, Gordon D., 38, 2939 Moon Ave., retail theft Feb. 10, two years of probation, $1,283 fine.
MCQUILLAN, Kyle C., 22, 820 Loring St., Altoona, bail jumping Aug. 9 and resisting or failing to stop Aug. 7, 2021, $886 fine.
SOLEY-HAYDEN, Terrick L., 30, Elk Mound, two counts of bail jumping April 1, 2021, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
McCLAIN, Christopher M., 36, Ladysmith, retail theft Dec. 9, $453 fine, five months jail.
BREY, Kyle J., 31, 817 Wedgewood Ave., battery July 22, 2019, $566 fine, nine months jail.
HARTL, David D., 43, Medford, bail jumping March 11, 2020, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 12, 2019, and Dec. 16, 2018, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,470 fine, undergo a mental health assessment and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.