Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LEFRENIERE, Nicholas M., 30, 1329 Kane road, operating after revocation Nov. 13, 2019, $443 fine.
STRONG, Keith R., 50, Thorp, obstructing an officer May 12, 2019, $443 fine.
MAZUREK, Jacob M., 27, Miami, Fla., fraud on taxicab March 9, 2018, $453 fine.
THIEDE, Justin L., 39, 139 W. Lexington Blvd., disorderly conduct Sept. 7, $443 fine.
DIAMOND, Daquan D., 22, 1949 Declaration Drive, attempting to flee an officer July 13, two years of probation, $518 fine.
WAGNER, Jake W., 31, 710 Rassbach St., disorderly conduct Feb. 2, $443 fine.
ERICKSON, Nicholas P., 41, 2731 Frostwoods St., fifth-offense drunken driving Jan. 4, $1,857 fine, six months jail, three years of probation, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
PEDERSEN, Kenneth W., 29, 1510 Bellevue Ave., obstructing an officer Aug. 9, 2017, $443 fine.
VOGLER, Janelle J., 30, Bloomer, operating after revocation Aug. 24, $443 fine.
KRANZ, Dalton C., 25, 3019 Dale Road, second-offense drunken driving May 3, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
ANDERSON, Brian L., 35, 2918 Fairfax St., obstructing an officer and bail jumping March 14, and disorderly conduct Sept. 2, 2019, $1,429 fine.
FARR, Stephanie A., 25, 1127 Sunset Lane, Altoona, two counts of disorderly conduct March 19, 2018, and Jan. 10, 2018, $986 fine.
OLVERA NAVA, Martin, 42, Osseo, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Nov. 17, 2019, $443 fine.
LILLIS, Kevin M., 51, Las Cruces, N.M., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 17, 2018, and Nov. 29, 2018, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 29, 2018, disorderly conduct Aug. 16, 2018, and two counts of criminal damage to property Nov. 29, 2018, and Jan. 5, 2018, $2,928 fine, $1,900 restitution.
SHILTS, Luke J., 31, 3823 Paula Court, bail jumping June 9, burglary April 13, possession of methamphetamine April 16 and retail theft June 30, four years of probation, $2,292 fine, $31 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GEHLER, Christopher L., 22, 1519 Daniels Ave., battery and disorderly conduct Aug. 5, bail jumping April 29, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 25 and methamphetamine delivery June 12, four years of probation, $3,040 fine, 45 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAIN, Serena E., 36, 1610 Whipple St., four counts of possession of methamphetamine June 24, May 10, Jan. 29 and March 21, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping June 24 and Sept. 24, 2019, three years of probation, $3,108 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CIULLA, Maria A., 22, Cadott, hit and run attended vehicle June 30, $831 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BRENDEL, John C., 39, Augusta, bail jumping Jan. 5, $543 fine.
SHAW, Bryan A., 32, 4968 Highway F, Chippewa Falls, issuing worthless checks Feb. 22, 2019, and identity theft Feb. 19, 2019, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,200 fine.
RUBIO-SALAZAR, Daniel L., 35, Arcadia, third-offense drunken driving July 21, 2019, $2,540 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
ZILLYETTE, Gary L., 78, Jim Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving Feb. 1, 2019, three years of probation, $1,856 fine, three months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.