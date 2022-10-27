Eau Claire County
Found guilty
KOENIG, John D., 26, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping April 21, threat to a law enforcement officer Dec. 8, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 8, three years of probation, $1,554 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SHILTS, Luke J., 33, 3823 Paula Court, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent June 18, and identity theft July 9, five years of probation, $1,488 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FLORES, Sergio R., 44, 1156 Imperial Circle, operating after revocation July 18, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
BREY, Kyle J., 31, 817 Wedgewood Ave., battery July 22, 2019, $566 fine, nine months jail.
HARTL, David D., 43, Medford, bail jumping March 11, 2020, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 12, 2019, and Dec. 16, 2018, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,470 fine, undergo a mental health assessment and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
TREPANIA, Anthony J., 34, Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct June 7, $443 fine, 90 days jail.
EVANSON, Craig O., 43, 618 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 19, 2020, $2,624 fine, 55 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
COLLINS, Eric M., 28, Dresser, resisting or failing to stop and second-offense drunken driving Nov. 27, $1,994 fine, 25 days jail, license revoked one year.
OSBORN, Jordan R., 30, Jim Falls, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 16, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HARVEY, Kirsten M., 29, Baraboo, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 15, 2019, 18 months of probation, $788 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAYES, Leighton A.P., 24, Dresser, possession of marijuana April 29, $894 fine.
FUSCO, Seth K., 23, 416 Terrace Drive, Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
RESTAD, Jacob G., 33, Augusta, eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine June 8, 2021, four years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,036 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STAR, Adrian T., 19, 2471 Wander Court, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 1, $1,129 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BLACK Jr., Billy R., 34, Holcombe, disorderly conduct July 18, $443 fine, five days jail.
VASQUEZ III, Julio A., 34, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., third-offense drunken driving Oct. 13, 2019, $1,780 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
SMRECEK-HAYES, Kyle J., 34, 1319 Perry St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation and tampering with or failing to install an ignition interlock device June 20, 2022, $1,085 fine.
KENNEDY PETERSON, Lionel J., 32, 10010 152nd St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana April 20, $969 fine.
SAHM, Shane B., 43, 2136 Bartlett Ave., Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 30, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEAVER, Sharod D., 49, 557 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct March 21, $543 fine, 20 days jail.