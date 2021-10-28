Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LAPHAM, Taylor N.,25, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, heroin delivery March 24, three years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SIEGERT, Michael J., 32, 1720 Kendall St., bail jumping July 12, 2020, battery June 20, 2020, and obstructing an officer June 25, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,529 fine.
SPIEGEL, Ricky J., 56, Eau Claire, bail jumping Nov. 12, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer July 2, 2020, $1,529 fine, 164 days jail.
JOHNSON, Robert W., 35, River Falls, third-offense drunken driving Aug. 24, 2020, $1,282 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
NOVOTNEY, Nickalos C., 35, 516 Dodge St., disorderly conduct March 21, 2020, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BURGER, Kathryn M., 56, 221 W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 3, 2020, $1,528 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SATHER, Timothy J., 42, 14718 106th Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving April 29, $5,664 fine, 140 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
EWER, David T., 66, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, 2020, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ENGEN, Kyle J., 26, 1505 Truax Blvd., criminal damage to property June 15, 2020, $453 fine.
SOLIN, Ryan J., 43, 2236 170th St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of intimidation of a victim Jan. 21, 2017, 18 months of probation, $844 fine.
GOVEDNIK, Raymond J., 58, 925 Meridian Heights Drive, battery Dec. 19, 2019, one year of probation, $528 fine.
FOUCAULT, Destiny R., 21, 2939 Moon Ave., criminal damage to property Aug. 14, $453 fine.
LAU, Shawn N., 40, 866 E. Grand Ave., operating after revocation Feb. 9, $443 fine.
WAVRUNEK, Michael A., 55, 618 S. Barstow St., sixth-offense drunken driving Dec. 18, $1,514 fine, one year prison, five years of extended supervision, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MARION, Brandee M., 43, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 2, 2019, $518 fine.
STANDIFER Jr., Danny L., 28, 715 Keith St., operating after revocation Jan. 11, 2020, $443 fine.
LANDE, Craig A., 51, 618 S. Barstow St., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Jan. 17, $886 fine, 123 days jail.
Probation revocation
DAVIS, Rebecca S., 44, Menomonie, retail theft Oct. 12, $455 fine, six months jail.
CONNETT, Robert J., 34, 7918 Olson Drive, child abuse and possession of marijuana April 1, 2014, six months jail.
UMBS, Jason R., 27, 843 N. Hastings Way, bail jumping Dec. 16, 2018, and identity theft July 31, 2018, $1,069 fine, nine months jail.
SUCKOW, Brooke E., 42, Eau Claire, three counts of identity theft and theft by false representation Aug. 8, 2017, $2,591 fine, 10 months jail.
LAPHAM, Taylor N., 25, second-offense possession of cocaine Sept. 7, 2020, identity theft Dec. 26, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 27, 2019, $2,141 fine, six months jail.
MORGAN, Charles B., 36, 1580 11th St., battery July 11, 2019, and methamphetamine delivery May 2, 2018, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,272 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and make no acts or threats of violence toward anyone.
HAYS, Adam T., 33, 11512 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, burglary Aug. 18, 2019, $537 fine, 208 days jail.