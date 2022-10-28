Dunn County
Found guilty
GREEN, Crystal R., 38, 1612 Wilson St., Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving April 6, 2021, two years of probation, $2,015 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 33, Stanley, bail jumping April 9, $538 fine, six months jail.
GENSLER, Matthew R., 28, 604 E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls, contact after domestic abuse arrest Sept. 9, intentionally mistreating animals Sept. 7, bail jumping Sept. 22, stalking Sept. 8 and violating a harassment restraining order Sept. 19, three years of probation, $2,865 fine, nine months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete domestic violence programming.
KAYAD, Abdulrhman A.G., 23, Bloomington, Minn., retail theft Jan. 30, 2021, six months of probation, $473 fine, ordered not to have contact with Fleet Farm in Menomonie.
MARTIN, John T., 50, Black River Falls, misappropriation of personal identifying information, second-offense take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent and burglary Oct. 1, 2021, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,644 fine.
LAHAIE, Craig R., 39, Colfax, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Sept. 16, 2021, $463 fine.
ZILLMER, Mark C., 66, Colfax, fifth- or sixth-offense drunken driving Aug. 5, 2020, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $3,144 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
CLAUSEN, Adrian C., 31, 1022 15th Ave East, Menomonie, operating after revocation March 26, $513 fine.
ELLIS, Bryce D., 25, Rice Lake, operating after revocation May 12, $463 fine.
POTTER II, Scott L., 41, W3940 Mitchell Road, operating after revocation March 20, $463 fine.
KNUTSON, Brandon L., 36, 3004 Timber Terrace, Menomonie, disorderly conduct May 22, $463 fine.
APFEL, Connie M., 51, 718 18th Ave. East, Menomonie, possession of marijuana June 2, $463 fine.
KAHLER, Jessica A., 45, Deer Park, possession of methamphetamine April 7, 2018, one year of probation, $533 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TUSCHL, Michael J., 46, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation March 2, $463 fine.
MASALEWICZ, Stephen R., 30, Shakopee, Minn., theft in a business setting Oct. 27, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, $1,539 restitution.
SPENCER, Valencia V., 40, Chicago, obstructing an officer May 5, $463 fine.
Probation revocation
CHAPMAN, Charles K., 34, 2715 Cherry Blossom Lane, Menomonie, bail jumping Feb. 4, $1,124 fine, 110 days jail, credit for time served.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PERKINS, Anthony L., 50, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to dwelling June 29, one year of probation, $971 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HEDLUND, Brandon M., 37, 1521 Quarry St., third-offense drunken driving Nov. 7, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
DOWNEY, Gabriel A., 39, 712 McDonough St., disorderly conduct June 11 and resisting an officer Aug. 30, 2021, $886 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
ESCOBIO, Heather L., 38, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, theft July 3, 2019, $453 fine.
CARROLL, Sharron E., 56, 810 Bartlett St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 15, 2020, and three counts of bail jumping Oct. 15, 2020, Aug. 2, 2020, and March 29, 2020, three years of probation, $2,072 fine.
SCHNEIDER, Shawn A., 31, Eau Claire, bail jumping March 18 and theft Nov. 18, 2021, $896 fine.