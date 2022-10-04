Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GARDNER, Steven L., 34, 4933 Kappus Drive, bail jumping May 27 and possession of methamphetamine March 4, two years of probation, $986 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ANDERSON, Austin M., 25, 1230 S. Dewey St., disorderly conduct April 14, $543 fine.
WOODRICH, Justin C., 41, Frederic, intimidation of a victim Nov. 16, 2019, and disorderly conduct Sept. 10, 2019, two years of probation, $1,311 fine, 60 days jail.
JUEL, Susan J., 57, 1507 Devney Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct June 30, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CORNEJO, Amber R., 38, 635 Union St., disorderly conduct June 14, two years of probation, $323 fine.
VONDERHARR, Barbara A., 33, Minnetonka, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, 2020, $961 fine.
WILLIS, Hans Z., 37, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct June 24, $443 fine.
LAROSE, Mark A., 25, Cadott, possession of drug paraphernalia March 21, $443 fine.
PALOMAR, Nicholas M., 28, 3602 Powell St., third-offense drunken driving May 7, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
VAUGHN, Britney M., 33, 1916 Second St., retail theft Oct. 20, 2021, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CLOUD, Cheyenne R., 22, 817 Wedgewood Ave., resisting an officer March 9, $443 fine.
HERSHA, Adam V., 47, Forest Lake, Minn., disorderly conduct Dec. 31, 2020, $543 fine, seven days jail.
WILSON, Cory M., 45, W3940 Mitchell Road, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and fifth-offense operating while intoxicated March 12, 2021, one year prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,376 fine, license revoked for life, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LOOTANS, Jacob C., 32, 430 Hobart St., bail jumping Nov. 20, 2020, third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood Aug. 27, 2020, $2,245 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
ROSCISZEWSKI, John J., 45, 2045 Golden Drive, resisting an officer Aug. 18, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
HER, Meng, 29, 2115 S. Sierra Drive, second-offense drunken driving April 30, $1,541 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
HORTMAN, Roy D., 44, 2808 Conrad St., obstructing an officer Aug. 12, $443 fine, four days jail.
BERMAN, Amanda J., 23, Holcombe, disorderly conduct Nov. 8, 2020, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
HANDRIS, Jesse M., 32, 501 E. Lexington Blvd., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 10, 2021, $1,694 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
BELDEN, Tina M., 47, 13068 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine June 17, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Chad W., 41, 2044 Cornell St., two counts of battery April 30 and March 29, $886 fine, two days jail.
CARTER, Taza T., 64, Eau Claire, battery May 29, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
ALEJO, Christopher, 25, 2710 Third St., threat to law enforcement officer Jan. 26, 2021, 15 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $531 fine.
XIONG, Vang N., 39, 805 Barland St., bail jumping Aug. 4, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 8, 2017, nine months jail.