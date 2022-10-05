Chippewa County
Found guilty
ROCHESUNN, Ayla D., 35, Milwaukee, bail jumping April 1, $443 fine, four days jail.
LEE, Douglas W., 55, Conrath, disorderly conduct Feb. 17, 2013, $516 fine.
STEVENS, Nathan D., 39, 435 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire, retail theft Oct. 2, 2020, $203 fine, 20 days jail.
MOTZKO, Alicia G., 37, 1612 S. Sierra Drive, Eau Claire, retail theft Jan. 2, 2021, $453 fine, three days jail.
BRYAN, Jonathan P., 37, Stanley, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 31, six years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HELGESON, Daniel J., 38, 1332 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, resisting or obstructing an officer March 20, $443 fine, three days jail.
LASHLEY, Gordon D., 38, 1025½ Second Ave., Eau Claire, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 16, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LANG, Joseph P., 40, Thorp, resisting or obstructing an officer July 2, $443 fine, four days jail.
ANDERSEN, Kenneth A., 53, 3737 132nd St., Chippewa Falls, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 16, 2021, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to enter taverns.
BOYLE, Laura L., 43, 701 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, fraudulent use of a credit card March 29, $654 fine.
JOHNSON, Lisa R., 55, 13626 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, theft in a business setting Oct. 4, 2021, $453 fine.
MONTICELLO, Miramda K., 28, Thorp, criminal trespass to dwelling Aug. 13, 2021, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LEWALLEN, Nicole F., 41, Owen, disorderly conduct Jan. 29, $293 fine, 15 days jail.
HOVDE, Richard A., 49, 1054 Zephyr Hill Ave., Eau Claire, receiving stolen property Aug. 17, 2021, three years of probation, $528 fine.
SIPPY, Thomas R., 27, Cornell, failure to report to county jail Oct. 11, 2021, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
PETTIT, Tracy M., 50, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 27, $2,018 fine, 120 days jail.
BEIGHLY, Wayne R., 19, Stanley, disorderly conduct July 10, one year of probation, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
LEHN, Angelo A., 32, Elk Mound, retail theft Feb. 21, 2020, $186 fine, 298 days jail.
MULLEN, Ryan J., 23, Bloomer, resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 5, 2020, retail theft June 9, 2020, bail jumping Sept. 2, 2019, and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 11, 2019, $579 fine, seven months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
ESCOBIO, Heather L., 38, 615 29th Ave N.E., Menomonie, bail jumping July 14 and theft Jan. 10, 2020, one year of probation, $463 fine.
GREGORY, Samantha K., 34, Spring Valley, bail jumping May 10, theft July 27, 2021, retail theft Jan. 20, 2021, and neglecting a child Aug. 24, 2020, three years of probation, $1,937 fine.
DIEDRICH, Tyson P., 30, E4951 760th Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,389 fine.
HOVIND, Shane S., 32, E4254 370th Ave., Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 8, 2021, $1,646 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
Probation revocation
ESCOBIO, Heather L., 38, 615 29th Ave. N.E., Menomonie, battery May 15, 2018, $543 fine, nine months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WENTWORTH, Barek J., 34, Conover, threat to law enforcement officer March 13, attempted possession of narcotic drugs June 16, 2021, and uttering a forgery April 23, 2021, two years of probation, $1,564 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.