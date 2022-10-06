Chippewa County
Found guilty
HOVDE, Richard A., 49, 1054 Zephyr Hill Ave., Eau Claire, receiving stolen property Aug. 17, 2021, three years of probation, $528 fine.
SIPPY, Thomas R., 27, Cornell, failure to report to county jail Oct. 11, 2021, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
PETTIT, Tracy M., 50, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 27, $2,018 fine, 120 days jail.
BEIGHLY, Wayne R., 19, Stanley, disorderly conduct July 10, one year of probation, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
LEHN, Angelo A., 32, Elk Mound, retail theft Feb. 21, 2020, $186 fine, 298 days jail.
MULLEN, Ryan J., 23, Bloomer, resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 5, 2020, retail theft June 9, 2020, bail jumping Sept. 2, 2019, and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 11, 2019, $579 fine, seven months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
ESCOBIO, Heather L., 38, 615 29th Ave N.E., Menomonie, bail jumping July 14 and theft Jan. 10, 2020, one year of probation, $463 fine.
GREGORY, Samantha K., 34, Spring Valley, bail jumping May 10, theft July 27, 2021, retail theft Jan. 20, 2021, and neglecting a child Aug. 24, 2020, three years of probation, $1,937 fine.
DIEDRICH, Tyson P., 30, E4951 760th Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,389 fine.
HOVIND, Shane S., 32, E4254 370th Ave., Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 8, 2021, $1,646 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
MARVIN, Andrew R., 38, Colfax, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 3, 2020, $658 fine.
RAVELLETTE, Darrell D., 61, Black River Falls, bail jumping Oct. 25, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine May 13, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,273 fine, 30 hours of community service.
LAIN, Serena E., 38, 932 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 9 and May 7, 2021, three years of probation, $1,076 fine.
NEWCOMB, Terrance D., 52, 126 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping June 20, 2020, two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 20, 2020, and March 11, 2020, and neglecting a child Jan. 22, 2020, two years of probation, $1,997 fine, jail time served.
Probation revocation
ESCOBIO, Heather L., 38, 615 29th Ave. N.E., Menomonie, battery May 15, 2018, $543 fine, nine months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WENTWORTH, Barek J., 34, Conover, threat to law enforcement officer March 13, attempted possession of narcotic drugs June 16, 2021, and uttering a forgery April 23, 2021, two years of probation, $1,564 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DIVER, George A., 29, E3649½ 550th Ave., Menomonie, resisting an officer May 14 and disorderly conduct May 21, $886 fine.
SEAY, Joseph A., 38, 230 Mt. Washington Ave., possession of methamphetamine June 1, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RALSTON, Rocky W., 39, Eau Claire, battery May 29, and theft Sept. 9, 2021, $1,409 fine, nine months jail.
DEVEAU, Ryan D., 30, 3626 Seymour Road, burglary Feb. 4, two counts of removal of a major part of a vehicle Oct. 12, 2021, and Dec. 16, possession of burglarious tools Dec. 16, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 16 and June 9, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine April 26, 2021, four years of probation, $1,846 fine, $1,752 restitution, five months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users, salvage yards, metal dealers or any business that buys or sells catalytic converters.