Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RICHER, Douglas J., 57, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 11, 2016, six years prison, 10 years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THILL, Luke R., 27, Fall Creek, two counts of operating after revocation June 15 and Sept. 26, 2019, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance Dec. 18, four years of probation, $1,947 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRILLEY, Brian A., 44, 1128 Hayden Ave., Altoona, criminal damage to property July 7 and disorderly conduct July 8, one year of probation, $453 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
EATON, Jeffrey J., 59, 1916 Seventh St., possession of methamphetamine June 14 and fifth-offense drunken driving June 2, 2020, one year prison, 3½ years of extended supervision, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ACKERLEY, Anthony M., 39, E2879 711th Ave., Menomonie, failure to report to jail March 9 and retail theft April 7, $971 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CORNEJO, Amber R., 37, Black River Falls, third-offense drunken driving April 18, $1,783 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
WELLS, Patrick C., 28, Cadott, battery Oct. 25, 2020, and obstructing an officer Oct. 17, 2020, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SORIANO, Benigno, 52, Eau Claire, bail jumping May 1 and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 30, two years prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ABRAMS, Domanick J., 24, 731 Plum St., carrying a concealed knife March 26, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
PETTIS Jr., James E., 39, 1228 Wilson St., Altoona, two counts of bail jumping May 19, 2017, and April 1, 2019, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 16, 2019, and July 24, 2018, $2,370 fine, nine months jail.
CORRIGAN, Dylan J., 34, Chippewa Falls, uttering a forgery Dec. 4, 2017, and obstructing an officer and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 20, 2018, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,939 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 37, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 24, 2020, battery to law enforcement officer Jan. 4, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine June 17, 2019, 3½ years prison, four years extended supervision, $1,458 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAIN, Serena E., 37, 1610 Whipple St., four counts of possession of methamphetamine June 24, 2020, May 10, 2020, Jan. 29, 2020, and March 21, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping June 24, 2020, and Sept. 24, 2019, 10 months jail.
CASEY, Scott A., 37, 2106 Agnes St., possession of methamphetamine July 25, 2019, $1,055 fine, 133 days jail.
KONG, May Xue Lovie, 38, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 29, 2019, 5½ years prison, 4½ years of extended supervision, $176 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CRAWFORD, Lorenzo, 46, Mondovi, battery June 14, 2015, seven months jail.