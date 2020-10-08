Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BISHOP, Darren J., 29, 3136 Craig Road, forgery April 14 and identity theft April 15, two years of probation, $1,056 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GREGG, Leander J., 33, 613 Valley Park Court, retail theft Feb. 19, methamphetamine delivery Feb. 20 and resisting an officer March 18, three years of probation, $896 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUSSELL, Samuel L., 29, Eagle River, two counts of forgery Feb. 12, 2018, and March 1, 2018, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $2,124 fine.
WATSON, Joshua M., 23, 403 Rowe St., burglary Dec. 17, 2017, three years of probation, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GARCIA CALIHUA, Armando, 30, Humbird, operating after revocation Feb. 6, $443 fine.
STANLEY, Denarious A., 19, 425 Hobart St., bail jumping Jan. 7 and possession of marijuana March 20, 2019, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
TERRETT, Renee L., 51, Chicago, identity theft Oct. 6, 2016, two years of probation, $1,436 fine.
MEYER, Michael A.R., 26, 543 McDonough St., disorderly conduct and resisting an officer July 3, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer Jan. 15, 2019, two years of probation, $1,504 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CORNELIUS, Misty R., 37, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, retail theft April 23, two counts of uttering a forgery Feb. 27 and Oct. 24, 2019, bail jumping July 25, 2019, and identity theft June 19, 2019, 15 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,325 fine, $982 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GOETTL, Alicia K., 32, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 5, 2019, $518 fine, six months jail.
LAPHAM, Taylor N., 24, 629 Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping March 5 and Feb. 18, possession of cocaine Sept. 7, identity theft Dec. 26, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 27, three years of probation, $3,118 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRESSLEY, Garrett A., 22, 608 S. Barstow St., bail jumping Sept. 1 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13, 2019, $1,036 fine, nine months jail.
TANKERSLEY, Brandon A., 30, 107 N. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Feb. 22, and two counts possession of methamphetamine Feb. 22 and Nov. 15, 2018, three years of probation, $1,304 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MEACHAM, Ryan M., 50, 678 Wisconsin St., negligent operation of a motor vehicle Oct. 12, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
FABIAN, Mark A., 46, Elk Mound, negligent operation of a motor vehicle April 4, 2015, $1,083 fine.
WEESE, Amanda R., 32, 2336 N. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, possession of narcotic drugs and carrying a concealed knife March 12, and three counts of possession of methamphetamine March 12, March 3 and Jan. 21, three years of probation, $2,515 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
GREGG, Leander J., 33, 613 Valley Park Court, two counts of criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property Sept. 6, 2019, 261 days jail, $1,384 fine.
GILBERT, Corey J., 23, Eau Claire, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Jan. 21, 2019, $645 fine, one year jail.