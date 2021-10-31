Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LADUE, Jacob R., 31, La Farge, disorderly conduct July 5, 2020, $493 fine.
CRAKER, Hayley E., 30, Strum, disorderly conduct May 24, 2020, and battery and disorderly conduct Feb. 19, 2019, $1,344 fine.
TAG, Dyllon M., 26, 908 S. Farwell St., bail jumping Sept. 11, two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and theft Aug. 1 and July 7, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 30, four years of probation, $2,988 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DESFORGE, Grace M., 20, 2829 Mercury Ave., bail jumping Aug. 21, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Oct. 25, 2019, and throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker Oct. 13, 2019, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRIMM, Jacob M., 31, 3303 Woodside Terrace, Altoona, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct March 30, $1,086 fine, one year jail.
SEDAHL, Jason L., 40, Augusta, criminal damage to property March 7, $553 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
RUEDEN, Nicholas J., 23, 18865 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, burglary, battery to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping Aug. 17, retail theft Aug. 15, 2020, and disorderly conduct Aug. 5, four years of probation, $2,293 fine, four months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and write letter of apology.
KLAPHAKE, Dustin R., 31, 121 14th St. N.E., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 25 and bail jumping July 1, 2020, one year of probation, $1,136 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SISNEROS, Raymond P., 43, Pueblo, Colo., criminal damage to property May 10 and possession of methamphetamine April 19, two years of probation, $629 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROSENTHAL, Carl K., 30, 609 Valley Park Court, resisting or failing to stop April 4, $1,308 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
POTTER III, Scott L., 40, 1116 Fifth St. East, Altoona, bail jumping Feb. 27 and fourth-offense drunken driving May 24, 2019, three years of probation, $2,299 fine, three months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
TRIEBOLD, Damon W., 20, Amery, failure to report to jail Dec. 29, three years of probation, $518 fine.
ENDLE, Shawn M., 29, 2126 11th St., neglecting a child Feb. 11, 2020, three years of probation, $518 fine, enroll in parenting class and anger management program, ordered not to engage in corporal punishment.
ERICKSON, Jesse L., 37, 2019 Fourth St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 13 and July 3, carrying a concealed knife and receiving stolen property Sept. 13, identity theft Sept. 2, and bail jumping July 3, three years of probation, $2,128 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, participate in treatment court and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
FREEDY, Nathan E., 40, 316 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Jan. 18, 2019, obstructing an officer Feb. 17, 2016, and criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct May 25, 2015, $1,631 fine, six months jail.
STONER, Cory J., 27, 1318 St. Thomas Drive, possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 17, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer April 17, 2019, two years prison, two years extended supervision, $1,171 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.