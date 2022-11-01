Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STAVES, Billy J., 35, Eau Claire, operating after revocation Aug. 8, two counts of retail theft Aug. 8 and June 17, and neglecting a child and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 16, three years of probation, $2,732 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLEVELAND, Crystal J., 48, 2214 Jingle Court, resisting an officer March 1, $443 fine.
STEUDING, David J., 47, 1804½ Rudolph Road, methamphetamine delivery June 1, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 20, 2020, 10 years of probation, $1,316 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRAY, Sadie R., 31, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 8 and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 24, 30 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MOUA, Tanner K., 24, 2883 116th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 4, and fraud against a financial institution Jan. 31, 2020, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VORASS, Ashley L., 34, Eau Claire, battery to a nurse June 20, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine.
SHUTES, Edward D., 36, 710 Second Ave., possession of illegally obtained prescription April 15 and identity theft May 4, two years of probation, $650 fine.
ERICKSON, Jesse L., 38, 2019 Fourth St., operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent June 11, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FERGUSON, Keon I., 21, E9871 410th Ave., uttering a forgery March 30, 18 months of probation, $295 fine.
COODY, Chauncey E., 46, Beaumont, Texas, fraud against a financial institution Oct. 16, 2009, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $470 fine.
PETERSON, Jacob M., 33, Bruce, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct June 23, two years of probation, $562 fine.
STOCKWELL, Kimberly J., 51, 1304 Summit St., bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and theft June 7, three years of probation, $2,050 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BELL, Andrew C., 27, Wausau, disorderly conduct Sept. 11, 2021, $443 fine.
HOCH, Christopher J., 32, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct Sept. 10, one year of probation, $553 fine.
SCHMITT, Mark J., 67, 1417½ Summit St., bail jumping May 26 and disorderly conduct March 26, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
CONRAD, Norman G., 83, Fall Creek, fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 2, 2021, three years of probation, $1,007 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
Probation revocation
HICKS, Justin L., 47, 2612 Hallie Lane, bail jumping and forgery Sept. 6, 2013, $567 fine, 151 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
CLEVELAND, Dillan D., 23, 1042 Pinecone Lane, Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana May 1, $847 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
WHITE, Michael A., 39, 301 E. Linden St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 9, two years of probation, $636 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RICKEY, Nicholas M., 21, 1213 Wissota Green Parkway, Chippewa Falls, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Nov. 5, 2021, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BOLLOM, William L., 32, Cadott, resisting or obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed knife Sept. 2, $886 fine, 12 days jail.