Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GEIGER, Christy L., 46, 3816 Riverview Drive, third-offense drunken driving April 18, $2,541 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
HOEL, Isaac R., 31, Bloomer, disorderly conduct July 3, $443 fine.
CLARATY, Trevor L., 42, Sundown, N.Y., criminal damage to property May 26, $453 fine.
HINZE, Susan M., 34, Mondovi, two counts of methamphetamine delivery Jan. 20 and Jan. 24, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 9, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, six years of probation, $1,754 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Dunn County
Found guilty
NOHR, Lindsay C., 38, 1006 Seventh St. East, Menomonie, bail jumping Sept. 13, one year of probation, $438 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WILSON, Charles S., 31, Minneapolis, possession of marijuana April 4, $463 fine.
BELANGER, Rebecca J., 45, Hillsdale, possession of amphetamine, LSD or psilocin Nov. 24, 2021, one year of probation, $463 fine.
JURGENSEN, Ryan M., 38, Byron, Minn., disorderly conduct Nov. 11, $463 fine.
COOK, Charmayne R., 56, 760 River Heights Road, Menomonie, operating after revocation June 20, 2019, and amphetamine delivery Nov. 19, 2018, four years of probation, $1,241 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LARSON, Braydon L., 21, Clayton, possession of marijuana Sept. 10, 2021, one year of probation, $463 fine. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
ECKRICH, Jessica F., 38, Racine, bail jumping March 16, 2021, three years of probation, $538 fine.
INDRIDASON, Kaitlyn L., 28, St. Paul, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 15, 2020, $518 fine, one year jail.
KOPUT, Michael L., 36, Glenwood City, operating after revocation Aug. 4, $463 fine.
MARTIN, Pamela J., 60, E4637 380th Ave., Menomonie, drunken driving with passenger under age 16 Oct. 22, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine May 8, 2021, three years of probation, $1,967 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year.
SMITH, Cody A., 30 Boyceville, disorderly conduct May 13, $463 fine.
STEWART, Jeremiah J., 19, N4770 610th St., Menomonie, intentionally mistreat animals May 8, one year of probation, $463 fine, may not own or care for pets for five years, may seek expungement upon successfully completing probation.
ELLIS, Nathaniel E., 19, Zephyrhills, Fla., possession of drug paraphernalia March 3, $463 fine.
PLUTSCHACK, Robert C., 31, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine June 10 and two counts of bail jumping Jan. 2 and Sept. 10, 2019, two years of probation, $1,394 fine, ordered to complete treatment court.
VELAZQUEZ MORENO, Sergio, 43, 4521 Kappus Drive, Eau Claire, operating after revocation March 31, $463 fine.
Probation revocation
HENDRICKSON, Robert A., 40, 1138 Imperial Circle, Eau Claire, amphetamine delivery Dec. 3, 2018, three years prison, three years extended supervision, $518 fine.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
HUMPHREY, Jay M., 33, 13083 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving May 31, 2021, $2,359 fine, six months jail, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HARDING Jr., Thomas B., 31, 18334 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 7 and June 3, 2021, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety July 27, 2021, four years of probation, $2,080 fine, 90 days jail, $526 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.