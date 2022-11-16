Chippewa County
Found guilty
BASKIN, Dustin C., 37, N3659 175th St., Menomonie, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 1, 2021, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VOORHIES, Emily E., 31, Merrillan, possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 29, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHUTZ, Benjamin A., 46, Stanley, disorderly conduct Nov. 21, 2020, $579 fine.
SHILTS, Briana L., 26, 4026 Boardwalk St., Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine May 30, two years of probation, $518 fine.
NGUYEN, Khanh V., 26, Rice, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 14, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MONTGOMERY, Daenil T., 25, Rice Lake, battery by prisoners July 26 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 11, 2021, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, one year jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SORENSEN, Daniel I., 66, Chetek, second-offense drunken driving May 4, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
OTTUM, Susanne D., 55, Boise, Idaho, two counts of theft June 4, 2010, $240 fine.
Probation revocation
HARDING Jr., Thomas B., 31, 18334 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, stalking April 10, 2018, one year jail.
NEWGARD, Marcus T., 23, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine May 28, 2020, $549 fine, 314 days jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BABCOCK, Jesse J., 41, 1439 Fairmont Ave., knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction Sept. 25 and disorderly conduct Aug. 12, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
GORDON, Terina, 19, 24 Sunshine Circle, Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct June 5, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, eligible for expungement upon successful completion of sentence.
LANIER, Shawn M., 21, 1717 Necessity St., two counts of retail theft Feb. 16 and may 11, 2021, $2,357 fine.
BURKMAN, Blake R., 32, 312 Ferry St., two counts of battery Oct. 14 and April 1, 18 months of probation, $986 fine, 90 days jail, anger management assessment.
JONES, Christopher M., 31, 8859 Green Acres Court, Fall Creek, two counts of disorderly conduct May 27, 2020, one year of probation, $452 fine.
BURR, Daniel M., 37, 2841 Alpine Road, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 25, 2020, two years of probation, $861 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RISCH, Eric S., 47, West Bend, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 25, 2021, $1,783 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BJERKE, Michael R., 34, 1635 Cypress Court, Altoona, possession of electric weapon Aug. 21, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HENDRICKSON, Nathan S., 34, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer April 17 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, 2021, 30 months of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STAPLETON, Vansel E., 25, Fall Creek, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 2, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
DANIELS Jr., Curtis, 21, 829 Revere St., disorderly conduct Dec. 16, $558 fine, 84 days jail.
POLZIN, Douglas W., 46, Neillsville, two counts of bail jumping June 28, 2018, and Sept. 13, 2018, and attempting to elude an officer Sept. 13, 2018, $2,451 fine, one year jail.