Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FREDERICK, Robert J., 29, 3023 Rose St., possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer March 2, two years of probation, $551 fine, $1,991 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KETTLE, Ryan M., 28, 722 Gilbert Ave., retail theft Feb. 15 and second-offense drunken driving Nov. 20, 2019, $1,922 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HICKS, Justin L., 45, 618 S. Barstow St., battery Nov. 14, 2019, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
HOUSE, Justin E., 45, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 2, $2,923 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
STANDIFER Sr., Danny L., 53, 715 Keith St., sixth-offense drunken driving and bail jumping May 13, 2018, three years of probation, $1,906 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
JOHNSON, Travis E., 37, 328 Mt. Washington Ave., disorderly conduct Aug. 22, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
FORDEN, Zachary J., 27, 3350 Garfield Rd., disorderly conduct July 29, $443 fine.
TYLER, Isaiah R., 19, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of marijuana Aug. 20 and retail theft June 23, 2019, $1,035 fine, restitution.
DAVIS, Gary D., 39, Elmwood, obstructing an officer July 27, $443 fine.
DRIER, Braden J., 27, 2006 Manor Ct., fourth-offense drunken driving May 8, three years of probation, $554 fine, six months jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
SCHISSEL, Joseph H., 45, Mondovi, criminal damage to property Sept. 20, $543 fine.
CONNER, Gregory A., 35, 319 Sixth St. West, Altoona, operating after revocation July 23 and disorderly conduct Jan. 7, $886 fine.
MASTERS-JOHNSON, Kathi L., 51, 2615 Fairfax St., third-offense drunken driving June 20, $1,782 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
LUGO ESTEVES, Enrique G., 42, Chippewa Falls, battery and disorderly conduct June 18, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
NIELSEN, Daniel L., 37, Racine, attempting to flee an officer and second-offense possession of cocaine Feb. 11, 2019, $3,456 fine, four months jail.
JOHNSON, Sheila M., 47, Winona, Minn., retail theft Aug. 18, 2019, $443 fine.
LINDENMAN, Vance E., 29, Willard, sixth-offense drunken driving Oct. 2, 18 months prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,857 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.