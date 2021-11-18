Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MEYER, Michael A.R., 27, 2016 Leonard Court, drive or operate a vehicle without consent Aug. 27, $528 fine, 30 days jail.
MAGNINO, Cory T., 40, Eau Claire, bail jumping June 12 and second-offense drunken driving July 20, $2,036 fine, 50 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
WILLIS, David L., 60, Somerset, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 25, $443 fine.
MANSUR, Trishia M., 36, 3202 Lotus St., battery June 11, 2019, $543 fine.
LASKOSKI, Brian E., 42, 843 N. Hastings Way, theft July 17 and two counts of criminal damage to property July 18 and July 13, two years of probation, $558 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MONSON, Ronald C., 68, Osseo, fourth-offense drunken driving May 14, $1,855 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
STORY, Jesse J., 30, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., operating after revocation May 4, $443 fine.
COX, Timothy D., 35, 2413 Paul St., bail jumping, theft and criminal damage to property Aug. 16, two counts of operating after revocation July 27 and June 30, possession of methamphetamine July 10 and theft May 27, three years of probation, $1,804 fine, $80 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
OAKS, Jonathon E., 46, 932 Broadway St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 18, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DeCAMBALIZA, Nicholas R., 33, Fall Creek, burglary Feb. 3 and concealing stolen property March 20, 30 months of probation, $372 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GLYNN-MILES Jr., Anthony, 31, Fitchburg, operating after revocation Feb. 2, $443 fine.
SPOONER, Willard J., 42, 859 Starr Ave., third-offense drunken driving and bail jumping Aug. 26, 2020, three years of probation, $3,770 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
CARDOZA Sr., Robert A.K., 37, 515 Spring St., battery and criminal damage to property April 27, 2018, $1,096 fine, 266 days jail.
DICKERSON, Keosha M.M., 25, Milwaukee, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Nov. 4, 2017, $443 fine.
VANG, James, 30, 618 E. Grand Ave., second-offense drunken driving July 3, $1,441 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HAWKINS, Devin M., 29, 535 Harlem St., Altoona, fraudulent use of a credit card March 6, one year of probation, $237 fine.
TOMAN, Cody A., 26, 2212 Second St., disorderly conduct Jan. 14, 2020, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WOJCIK, Austin J., 27, 618 S. Barstow St., obstructing an officer Aug. 3 and possession of methamphetamine May 24, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HALLUM, Peter J., 34, 10009 Olson Drive, two counts of bail jumping June 16 and Nov. 13, 2020, possession of narcotic drugs June 30 and possession of methamphetamine March 15, 2020, three years of probation, $2,072 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
BEAN, Lavonte L., 33, Racine, bail jumping and intimidation of a victim April 28, 2018, and disorderly conduct April 22, 2018, $1,599 fine, 7½ months jail.
SCARSETH, Nicholas E., 38, Eau Claire, bail jumping June 25, 2020, $992 fine, one year jail.