Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILLIS, Hans Z., 35, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine June 8 and two counts of threat to law enforcement officer May 22 and April 28, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KIRK, Shawna L., 30, 2511 Golf Road, disorderly conduct July 4, $458 fine.
COURT, Robert K., 33, W3490 Mitchell Road, two counts of disorderly conduct June 20, one year of probation, $786 fine.
HEMENWAY, Devin T., 26, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping June 1 and March 23, criminal damage to property June 1, and possession of methamphetamine July 12, 2019, two years of probation, $839 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ADAMSKI, Daren D., 39, Altoona, battery by prisoners May 21 and disorderly conduct March 15, two years of probation, $624 fine.
DAVIS, Marnell D., 35, Eau Claire, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Jan. 21, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and cannot enter taverns or liquor stores, or have contact with known drug dealers or users.