Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STOCKWELL, Kimberly J., 51, 1304 Summit St., bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and theft June 7, three years of probation, $2,050 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BELL, Andrew C., 27, Wausau, disorderly conduct Sept. 11, 2021, $443 fine.
HOCH, Christopher J., 32, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct Sept. 10, one year of probation, $553 fine.
SCHMITT, Mark J., 67, 1417½ Summit St., bail jumping May 26 and disorderly conduct March 26, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
CONRAD, Norman G., 83, Fall Creek, fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 2, 2021, three years of probation, $1,007 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
Probation revocation
HICKS, Justin L., 47, 2612 Hallie Lane, bail jumping and forgery Sept. 6, 2013, $567 fine, 151 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
CLEVELAND, Dillan D., 23, 1042 Pinecone Lane, Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana May 1, $847 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
WHITE, Michael A., 39, 301 E. Linden St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 9, two years of probation, $636 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RICKEY, Nicholas M., 21, 1213 Wissota Green Parkway, Chippewa Falls, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Nov. 5, 2021, $1,415 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BOLLOM, William L., 32, Cadott, resisting or obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed knife Sept. 2, $886 fine, 12 days jail.
STOCKWELL, Kimberly J., 51, 3323 Seymour Road, Eau Claire, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 7, 2021, and June 30, 2021, and theft Aug. 23, 2021, three years of probation, $1,564 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SHILTS, Luke J., 33, 3823 Paula Court, retail theft April 2 and resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 21, $896 fine, 10 days jail.
Probation revocation
WILLIS, Hans Z., 37, Eau Claire, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Sept. 16, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $555 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RAMIREZ, Justin L., 36, 3325 Reno Drive, manufacture or deliver prescription drug Sept. 1, 2019, $595 fine, one year jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
RESTAD, Jacob G., 33, Stanley, eluding an officer and bail jumping Oct. 28, 2021, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,076 fine.
OLSON, Kari L., 38, 1135 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire, criminal damage to property July 16, 2022, $473 fine.
DEAN, Andrew W., 40, Colfax, possession of drug paraphernalia July 13 and possession of methamphetamine June 3, 2021, two years of probation, $1,001 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete treatment court.
HILLMAN, Todd M., 58, Clayton, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 22 and Nov. 30, 2021, $852 fine, six months jail.
MITTELSTADT, Beth M., 52, Fond du Lac, fifth-offense drunken driving Feb. 16, 18 months prison, one year of extended supervision, $2,000 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SMITH, Caleb T., 39, 2217 Peters Drive, operating after revocation March 5, 2021, $463 fine.
LEMON, Kevin A., 53, Boyceville, attempted theft March 31, $473 fine.