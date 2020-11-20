Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WATKINS Sr., Cassius O.T., 41, 1607 Laurel St., battery June 22 and disorderly conduct April 25, 18 months of probation, $986 fine.
ALBA, Kristen A., 32, 2804 Birch St., obstructing an officer May 8, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
DREFKO, Kelsie A., 24, 638 Centre St., bail jumping Aug. 3, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine April 2, 2018, three years of probation, $453 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BAUER, Brett J., 30, Mondovi, hit and run attended vehicle April 16, $821 fine.
SCHNACK, Marcus R., 22, 1609 Valmont Ave., second-offense drunken driving Feb. 28, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
WALKER, Jeffrey S., 61, Whitehall, operating after revocation Feb. 4, $443 fine.
MARTINEZ-MARTINEZ, Marco A., 35, 1725 Golf Road, operating after revocation Oct. 6, $443 fine.
SALTER, Audrey E., 34, 801 Garden St., operating after revocation Sept. 30, $443 fine.
HELLER, Joshua B., 35, Fall Creek, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place Sept. 21 and Sept. 18, 2019, and bail jumping Sept. 21, three years of probation, $1,309 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HEGG, Wyatt L., 22, 1918 11th St., battery and bail jumping Sept. 23, and criminal trespass Sept. 7, three years of probation, $1,097 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ROWLEY, Dylan J., 23, 477 Lupine Lane, Altoona, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver Sept. 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAWLE, James L., 33, 618 S. Barstow St., theft July 19, one year of probation, $549 fine, one year of probation, $106 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
WOJCIK, Zachery J., 23, Bruce, fraud on innkeeper Sept. 14, 2019, eight months jail, $468 fine.
SEELEY, Jonathan L., 37, Cadott, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling and possession of marijuana May 23 and 24, 2019, $1,339 fine, 90 days jail.
COX, Heaven L., 27, 2705 Hallie Lane, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 19, 2017, $298 fine, seven months jail.
BERANEK, Seth M., 33, Mauston, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 27, 2019, $622 fine, 10 months jail.
OLSON, Alyssa K., 27, 3001 W. Cameron St., six counts of theft Dec. 12, 2018, and May and September 2018, $2,776 fine, seven months jail.
ERICKSON, Ryan D., 33, W3995 Highway HH, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 30, 2015, $1,137 fine, nine months jail.
WOJCIK, Zachery J., 23, Bruce, two counts of identity theft Aug. 31, 2018, and Aug. 11, 2018, retail theft Oct. 1, 2018, and impersonating a peace officer March 4, 2018, three years prison, three years extended supervision, $3,222 fine ordered not to have unsupervised contact with children.
PRICE, Brandon P., 30, 1611 Western Ave., possession of a controlled substance July 24, 2016, possession of methamphetamine June 8, 2016, attempting to disarm a peace officer Feb. 25, 2015, identity theft Feb. 16, 2015, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child Oct. 22, 2014, and possession of heroin with intent to deliver Nov. 15, 2014, four years prison, five years of extended supervision, $7,121 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users