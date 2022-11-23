Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MERTZ, Barry H., 53, 1828 S. Hastings Way, failure to update information as a sex offender Aug. 2, $518 fine.
GEORGESON, Damien R., 32, Hudson, operating after revocation Feb. 5, and possession of a firearm by a felon, methamphetamine delivery and delivery of psilocin Jan. 1, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $2,047 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MELGAARD, Donald R., 55, 2493 105th St., resisting an officer July 13, $443 fine.
VEZINA, Keenen A., 25, Fairchild, operating after revocation July 9 and bail jumping Aug. 23, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ESKEW, Kristen L., 30, 202½ S. Rural St., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery Feb. 2, 2021, one year of probation, $1,018 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MURPHY, Michael R., 79, 3527 Lever St., intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and operating a firearm while intoxicated Aug. 4, 2020, two years of probation, $986 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RITTER, Peter G., 40, 2155 12th St., disorderly conduct July 30, $543 fine.
NIELSEN, Richard F., 35, 4400 LaSalle St., physical abuse of a child Dec. 2, 2020, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
HELGESON, Daniel J., 38, 3132 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, receiving stolen property July 14, three years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Frederick D., 46, Ladysmith, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 11, 2020, $886 fine.
AGUS, Sabriya L., 30, 2612 Boardwalk Circle, retail theft Aug. 14, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
RALSTON, Rocky W., 39, Conrath, substantial battery Dec. 22, 2019, disorderly conduct Sept. 22, 2017, and possession of synthetic cannabinoid and disorderly conduct July 6, 2017, $2,202 fine, one year jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
GROSS, Jayden J., 19, 1108 Tenth St. East, Menomonie, criminal damage to property April 27, bail jumping March 9 and criminal damage to property Dec. 26, 2020, one year of probation, $2,583 fine.
PRICE, Joshua V., 47, Elk Mound, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 27 and July 13, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,540 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
THOMPSON, Rodgicka R., 42, Lancaster, Calif., possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Dec. 12, 2020, four years of probation, $353 fine, 15 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
SCHICK Jr., Dale R., 50, 210 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, take and drive vehicle without consent Dec. 21 and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 18, 2021, three years of probation, $2,528 fine, $1,482 restitution, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MIDDLETON, Emery K., 46, Wausau, resisting or obstructing an officer Nov. 4, $443 fine, 16 days jail.
DEA, Jacob M., 35, 2324 Skeels Ave., forgery Jan. 31, 2021, $528 fine.
LIEDL, Joshua J., 32, Colfax, misappropriation of identifying information Aug. 24, two years of probation, $528 fine, write letter of apology to victim.
MURRAY, Thomas A., 70, Dallas, amphetamine delivery Feb. 7, 2020, three years of probation, $818 fine, 25 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.