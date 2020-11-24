Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ROWLEY, Dylan J., 23, 477 Lupine Lane, Altoona, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver Sept. 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAWLE, James L., 33, 618 S. Barstow St., theft July 19, one year of probation, $549 fine, one year of probation, $106 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
EVANS, Jennifer M.B., 38, Box 701, Menomonie, retail theft Feb. 25, $453 fine.
WILHITE, Desmond J., 20, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Dec. 29, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ANDERSON, David W., 52, 1203 W. North Star Lane, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 16, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana Aug. 31, 2019, and resisting an officer March 5, 2019, two years of probation, $1,897 fine, seven days jail.
MARTINEZ-RAMIREZ, Sebastian, 54, Augusta, operating after revocation Aug. 16, $443 fine.
WOJCIK, Zachery J., 23, Bruce, retail theft Aug. 24, and issuing worthless checks Aug. 11, three years of probation, $1,056 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BERGERON, Corie S., 46, 216 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Aug. 7 and uttering a forgery March 28, three years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ALF, Justin T., 29, N2683 730th St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife July 7, two years of probation, $911 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SUAREZ MORQUECHO, Antonio, 41, 7435 U.S. 53, operating after revocation March 7, $443 fine.
VUE, Blong, 39, Tracy, Minn., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 14, 2019, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
WOJCIK, Zachery J., 23, Bruce, fraud on innkeeper Sept. 14, 2019, eight months jail, $468 fine.
SEELEY, Jonathan L., 37, Cadott, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling and possession of marijuana May 23 and 24, 2019, $1,339 fine, 90 days jail.
COX, Heaven L., 27, 2705 Hallie Lane, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 19, 2017, $298 fine, seven months jail.
BERANEK, Seth M., 33, Mauston, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 27, 2019, $622 fine, 10 months jail.
OLSON, Alyssa K., 27, 3001 W. Cameron St., six counts of theft Dec. 12, 2018, and May and September 2018, $2,776 fine, seven months jail.
ERICKSON, Ryan D., 33, W3995 Highway HH, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 30, 2015, $1,137 fine, nine months jail.
WOJCIK, Zachery J., 23, Bruce, two counts of identity theft Aug. 31, 2018, and Aug. 11, 2018, retail theft Oct. 1, 2018, and impersonating a peace officer March 4, 2018, three years prison, three years extended supervision, $3,222 fine ordered not to have unsupervised contact with children.
PRICE, Brandon P., 30, 1611 Western Ave., possession of a controlled substance July 24, 2016, possession of methamphetamine June 8, 2016, attempting to disarm a peace officer Feb. 25, 2015, identity theft Feb. 16, 2015, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child Oct. 22, 2014, and possession of heroin with intent to deliver Nov. 15, 2014, four years prison, five years of extended supervision, $7,121 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.