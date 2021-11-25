Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 22, 713 Vine St., attempting to flee an officer July 15, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 8, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LUNDERVILLE, Tosha K., 43, Cadott, possession of amphetamine Nov. 8, 2020, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SMITH, Trena K., 36, 405 Heller Road, Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 22, 2020, $1,780 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
SCHEET, John R., 40, Fall Creek, carrying a concealed knife Jan. 14, 2020, $443 fine.
GREBIN, Amanda J., 38, La Crosse, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Feb. 10, $443 fine.
WILEY, Taliah M., 23, 109 S. Michigan St., marijuana delivery March 30, 2020, two years of probation, $558 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
GARDNER, Ernest C., 52, 344½ Ferry St., bail jumping Oct. 22, 2019, failure to update information as a sex offender June 21, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 18, 2019, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ZUREK, Joshua A., 35, Moorhead, Minn., possession of methamphetamine May 15 and operating after revocation June 9, 2020, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
YAEGER, Brandon L., 25, Augusta, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm while intoxicated April 3, three years of probation, $1,136 fine.
GORTON Sr., Lawrence A., 60, 625 N. Barstow St., resisting an officer Aug. 19, $443 fine, two days jail.
DAVIS, Rebecca S., 44, 320 Putnam St., bail jumping April 22 and two counts of retail theft March 19 and Feb. 9, $1,349 fine, six months jail.
HARSHMAN, Tyler W., 24, 1304 Summit St., identity theft March 8, $528 fine, 10 days jail.
McDONALD, Devin J., 23, 2502 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, threatening injury or harm by computer message March 6, one year of probation, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MELSTROM, Jenna D., 33, Durand, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 16, 2020, $443 fine.
BOOTH, Darrell E., 57, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 4, 2020, $518 fine, 30 days jail.
HILSON, Eric L., 38, 2234 James Ave., Altoona, threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife June 8, 2020, two years of probation, $2,290 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PATTERSON, Crystal M., 39, 714 Division St., D.C. Nov. 4, 2019, $543 fine.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 29, 401 Long St., four counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 29, Oct. 19, May 14 and June 4, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Oct. 21 and Dec. 23, two counts of bail jumping July 8 and May 3, two counts of retail theft May 20 and May 3, possession of cocaine March 4 and theft of mail Feb. 23, three years of probation, $1,946 fine, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DEFOOR, Jason L.R., 30, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 20, 2020, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ALEJO, Christopher, 24, 2710 Third St., threat to a law enforcement officer Jan. 26, three years of probation, $518 fine.
ECK, Anissa M., 46, Cohasset, Minn., issuing a worthless check Jan. 5, 2020, and uttering a forgery March 25, 2020, two years of probation, $452 fine, $800 restitution.
HOULE, Angelina A., 26, 4900 Olson Drive, battery March 13, 2020, and disorderly conduct March 14, 2020, $1,086 fine.
BRINKMAN, Claire A., 36, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Sept. 30, $443 fine.
KNEECE, Christina R., 38, 1102 15th Ave. East, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine April 29, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
COELHO, Allison N., 24, 1270 Third St. East, Altoona, hit and run attended vehicle March 25, $1,759 fine.
SMITH, Jeffrey A., 56, Augusta, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 28, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
TEPIEW, Kristal D., 34, 1006 Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 3, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
Probation revocation
HARSHMAN, Tyler W., 24, 1304 Summit St., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 12, 2019, $558 fine, 212 days jail.
YOUNG Jr., John D., 31, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., bail jumping Nov. 20, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, 2019, $1,046 fine, nine months jail.
HENSLER, Robert D., 34, Neillsville, strangulation and suffocation Nov. 8, 2016, obstructing an officer Dec. 1, 2016, and intimidating a victim Dec. 3, 2016, $1,373 fine, three years prison, three years of extended supervision.