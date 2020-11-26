Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BOOKS, Thomas D., 62, 1416 E. Clairemont Ave., third-offense drunken driving April 27, 2019, $1,744 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
JENKINS, Tyler J., 20, Fall Creek, theft and disorderly conduct Aug. 18, 2017, 30 days jail or 10 days jail and 160 hours of community service, $896 fine.
LEIN, Christopher A., 34, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Aug. 5 and second-offense possession of a controlled substance and uttering a forgery April 9, three years of probation, $2,282 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRINDIVILLE, Rylee V.R., 20, 511 W. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine May 3, 2019, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
MIKKELSEN, Tyler D., 24, 2409 London Road, possession of a controlled substance Feb. 1, second-offense drunken driving July 19, 2019, and third-offense drunken driving Oct. 9, 2019, $3,201 fine, 70 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
SHEFFIELD, Joshua T., 29, 3511 Fenwick Ave., Altoona, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 14, $2,539 fine, 90 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
FREMOUW, Jeffrey A., 32, 734 Plum St., disorderly conduct Sept. 28, 2018, $443 fine.
HARTWIG, Amanda L., 31, Madison, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 15, 2019, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SANCHEZ MENDEZ, Francisco J., 30, Elgin, Ill., three counts of disorderly conduct Oct. 10, 2019, $1,329 fine.
JOHNSON, Valerie, 57, 158 Tenth St. West, Altoona, obstructing an officer July 10, 2019, $443 fine.
OLSON, Alyssa K., 27, 2017 Estate St., identity theft Sept. 21, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine May 2, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BEARHART, Nicholas E., 22, 621 Union St., fleeing Aug. 30, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
LUOMA, Kory G., 42, Saxon, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct Jan. 11, $886 fine.
STUBRUD, Andrew T., 38, Kendall, disorderly conduct Oct. 7, 2018, $493 fine.
SEDAHL, Jason L., 39, Augusta, disorderly conduct Dec. 29, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
SORIANO, Benigno I., 51, Elk Mound, two counts of bail jumping July 18, 2019, and July 19, 2018, three counts of possession of methamphetamine June 29, 2019, June 29, 2018, and July 19, 2018, and disorderly conduct Oct. 12, 2018, $3,276 fine, 368 days jail.
DUMHOLT, Kaeden T.J., 25, 4330 118th St., Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer and possession of an illegally obtained prescription Dec. 27, $626 fine, 15 months prison, two years of extended supervision.
KILTY-MORGAN, Morgan R., 27, 981 Strider Road, criminal trespass and bail jumping Nov. 9, 2019, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine July 4, 2019, and Dec. 16, 2018, $2,122 fine, six months jail.
WILLIAMS, Derrick T., 24, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct March 9, 2019, $1,637 fine, six months jail.
WARD, Andrea M., 33, 4720 W. Folsom St., retail theft June 9, 2018, and obstructing an officer June 24, 2018, $947 fine, 77 days jail.