Dunn County
Found guilty
MOSS, Quanta L., 45, 1921 Second St. East, Menomonie, operating after revocation Oct. 8 and knowingly violating a domestic abuse order April 28, 2021, $926 fine.
PERKINS, Ryan L., 35, Lino Lakes, Minn., third-offense drunken driving Aug. 9, 2015, $1,739 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
ZUPAN, Donald W., 55, Conrath, disorderly conduct Nov. 8, 2020, $463 fine.
BERG, Samantha L., 33, 3313 Hogarth St., bail jumping Nov. 20, 2021, $463 fine.
ANDERSON, Katie L., 36, Chetek, two counts of issuing worthless checks Dec. 31, 20218, and Jan. 1, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,108 fine.
McCUEN, Zachary K., 19, Boyceville, reckless driving causing bodily harm Nov. 22, 2021, one year of probation, $428 fine, 60 hours of community service, eligible for expungement upon successful completion of probation.
SPEARS, Cameron L., 17, Wisconsin Dells, resisting or obstructing an officer July 9, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
JOHNSON, Courtney L., 33, Boyceville, retail theft May 9, second-offense drunken driving March 4, 2020, and bail jumping March 4, 2020, one year of probation, $2,508 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
NGUYEN, Cuong V., 49, Eau Claire, burglary March 21, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $462 fine.
KUHN, Jeremy E., 22, Clear Lake, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Feb. 7, and third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance July 29, 2021, one year of probation, $1,810 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Probation revocation
WILD, Ronald S., Whitewater, disorderly conduct March 6, $463 fine, 90 days jail.
DAVIS, Gary D., 40, Elmwood, eluding an officer July 25, 2020, $556 fine, 10 months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JACKSON, Brandon R., 30, 1719 Kendall St., disorderly conduct June 16, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
HYNES, Kenneth J., 41, 807 Water St., battery and carrying a concealed knife Dec. 17, $886 fine, 166 days jail.
DAVIS, Rayveon T., 20, 327 Mead St., possession of marijuana June 11, $443 fine.
MARTIN, Brock R., 33, 704½ Eddy St., methamphetamine delivery June 25, 2020, three years of probation, $828 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SANCHEZ CHAVEZ, Jose G., 30, 3013 Blakeley Ave., obstructing an officer and operating after revocation May 19, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
TAFT, Alexander S., 30, 2419 Haanstad Road, bail jumping July 12 and operating after revocation July 8, 2021, $1,652 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
HARGER, Benjamin T., 26, Newton, Iowa, second-offense drunken driving May 16, 2021, $1,504 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
ARGO-DUFFY, Calvin J., 18, Eau Claire, battery and disorderly conduct Sept. 5, $1,122 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
DUFFY, Samantha R., 28, Rice Lake, escape March 1, $443 fine, 90 days jail.
Probation revocation
PEMBER, Brandon J., 36, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine March 8, 2020, bail jumping July 30, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer and driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Aug. 2, 2018, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $3,387 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BRUNETTE, Gordon L., 54, Rice Lake, disorderly conduct Sept. 19, 2021, $546 fine, 60 days jail.