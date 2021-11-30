Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MELSTROM, Jenna D., 33, Durand, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 16, 2020, $443 fine.
BOOTH, Darrell E., 57, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 4, 2020, $518 fine, 30 days jail.
HILSON, Eric L., 38, 2234 James Ave., Altoona, threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife June 8, 2020, two years of probation, $2,290 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PATTERSON, Crystal M., 39, 714 Division St., D.C. Nov. 4, 2019, $543 fine.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 29, 401 Long St., four counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 29, Oct. 19, May 14 and June 4, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent Oct. 21 and Dec. 23, two counts of bail jumping July 8 and May 3, two counts of retail theft May 20 and May 3, possession of cocaine March 4 and theft of mail Feb. 23, three years of probation, $1,946 fine, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DEFOOR, Jason L.R., 30, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 20, 2020, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ALEJO, Christopher, 24, 2710 Third St., threat to a law enforcement officer Jan. 26, three years of probation, $518 fine.
ECK, Anissa M., 46, Cohasset, Minn., issuing a worthless check Jan. 5, 2020, and uttering a forgery March 25, 2020, two years of probation, $452 fine, $800 restitution.
HOULE, Angelina A., 26, 4900 Olson Drive, battery March 13, 2020, and disorderly conduct March 14, 2020, $1,086 fine.
BRINKMAN, Claire A., 36, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Sept. 30, $443 fine.
KNEECE, Christina R., 38, 1102 15th Ave. East, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine April 29, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
COELHO, Allison N., 24, 1270 Third St. East, Altoona, hit and run attended vehicle March 25, $1,759 fine.
SMITH, Jeffrey A., 56, Augusta, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 28, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
TEPIEW, Kristal D., 34, 1006 Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 3, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HELSPER, Christopher R., 50, 507 Erin St., second-offense possession of marijuana Jan. 5, 2020, and methamphetamine delivery Sept. 26, 2019, three years of probation, $1,216 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HARSHMAN, Tyler W., 24, 1304 Summit St., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 12, 2019, $558 fine, 212 days jail.
YOUNG Jr., John D., 31, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., bail jumping Nov. 20, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, 2019, $1,046 fine, nine months jail.
HENSLER, Robert D., 34, Neillsville, strangulation and suffocation Nov. 8, 2016, obstructing an officer Dec. 1, 2016, and intimidating a victim Dec. 3, 2016, $1,373 fine, three years prison, three years of extended supervision.
LASKOSKI, Brian E., 43, 843 N. Hastings Way, burglary Feb. 19, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and threat to law enforcement officer March 18, six years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,948 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUEDEN, Nicholas J., 23, 18865 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer Jan. 19, 2020, $544 fine, one year jail.