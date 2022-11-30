Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HARRIS, Austrian S., 50, 3143 Eldorado Blvd., retail theft April 11, $453 fine.
MELLAND, Joshua R., 31, Mondovi, bail jumping Jan. 29, straw purchasing of a firearm Oct. 13, 2021, possession of narcotic drugs July 15, 2021, concealing stolen property and drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent March 30, 2021, two years of probation, $2,635 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ALEXANDER, Tracey L., 58, Hayward, retail theft Feb. 23, $453 fine.
SOLIE, Alexander J., 30, 3206 Gateway Drive, strangulation and suffocation Jan. 30 and battery Nov. 22, 2021, four years of probation, $552 fine, six months jail or five months jail and 240 hours of community service.
BERRY, Daniel J., 40, 4711 Speros Lane, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 27, $1,481 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
WOODFORD, Grant N., 26, 8060 North Road, battery Aug. 10, 2021, and disorderly conduct March 5, 2021, one year of probation, $1,086 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
NEUENFELDT, Hunter T., 26, Augusta, second-offense drunken driving July 16, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LIEDL, Joshua J., 32, Colfax, burglary Feb. 22 and operating after revocation April 22, 2021, three years of probation, $971 fine.
HOBEIN, Tressa R., 24, 2208 Third St., second-offense drunken driving June 14, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
LADD, Cody A., 37, 1433 Bellinger St., possession of methamphetamine April 30, 15 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRICKLAND, Erick J., 34, Eau Claire, stalking March 27 and two counts of bail jumping July 14 and 26, and strangulation and suffocation Aug. 27, 2021, four years of probation, $3,454 fine, ordered not maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
MILLER, Aaron J., 40, 1228 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of drug paraphernalia July 21, $443 fine.
LINDOW, Andrew J., 30, 2611 Seymour Road, identity theft Aug. 13, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAUMIER, Benjamin T., 45, 618 S. Barstow St., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Aug. 26, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
NEWGARD, Marcus T., 23, Augusta, criminal damage to property Jan. 1, 2021, bail jumping Sept. 1, 2021, and battery July 3, 2020, $1,631 fine, nine months jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
PALMER, Adrian L., 41, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine July 21, 2021, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
DARATSIANAKIS, Cachina M., 49, 16½ Pine St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana July 17, $673 fine.
MARSHALL, Christian D., 29, Cadott, disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2021, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SCHWOERER, Katie M., 28, 1010 Brookline Ave., retail theft Aug. 20, $453 fine, two days jail.
SALYER, Mary E., 53, Sarasota, Fla., criminal damage to property Jan. 16, 2021, $453 fine.
RITTER, Peter G., 40, 2155 12th St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 23, $518 fine, 90 days jail.